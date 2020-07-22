Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian to Behave Like a Wife Should. Thankfully, He Deleted the Tweet

Days after the 43-year-old rapper and US Presidential hopeful Kanye West burst into tears during his first campaign rally, his Twitter handle has been bursting with cryptic tweets from West regarding his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

West, who had tweeted about running for the 2020 US Presidential elections, (but actually can't) started posting cryptic messages on Twitter, on what appears to be an apparent disagreement between the trio.

During the rally, West publicly said that he and Kim almost had their daughter North West aborted. Following this, Kim allegedly told him to drop the campaign.

After posting cryptic tweets accusing Kim and Kris of trying to lock him up and how the script of the Hollywood horror film 'Get Out' was based on his life, West has now posted a tweet in which he seems to be accusing Kim and Kris of "white supremacy".

"Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval...that's not what a wife should do. White supremacy," Kanye's now-deleted tweet read.

There were other tweets too that the rapper deleted. He also said that he had allegedly been trying to get a divorce from Kim. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform," the message from West read. He deleted the post in ten minutes.

Kanye West Claims He’s Been ‘trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian For A YEARSee deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/7ZzPAAiXac — Naija (@Naija_PR) July 22, 2020

The tweet comes after reports that Kim was reportedly angry and humiliated after West decided to share a personal anecdote regarding their decision to not give birth to their first daughter, North, instead of getting an abortion.

Much like current US President Donald Trump, West has also lent his support to anti-abortionists.

Kim’s main concern is how Kanye’s confessions about their personal life could impact their four kids. In addition to North, Kim and West have a four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm.

"She (Kim) loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom,” an insider was quoted by People magazine as saying.

A representative for Kim revealed now the relationship between them has started to suffer owing to West's conduct. It has happened suddenly and significantly broken down things between the couple.

West's antics on social media have both drawn flak as well as guffaws with many observers on social media commenting that the Presidential race 2020 was soon becoming a drawn-out episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians (and Wests).