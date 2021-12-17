Kanye West Wants to be 'Homeless' in a Year as He's Turning His Houses into Churches

Kanye West, who has now changed his name to Ye, has made the latest of his series of revelations: the rapper expects to be “homeless in a year". This time it’s not about being suddenly hit by a divine realisation while in the shower, but what appears to be an altruistic motive. In an interview with 032c, Ye said that he believes society is being destroyed by capitalist rule and that it’s now time to change that. So the real reason Ye expects to be “homeless" is because he wants to turn all the homes he owns into churches. He added that he was making an orphanage where anyone could come. “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available," 032c quoted him. As per a report by Metro UK, Ye has been giving quite a lot of attention to combatting homelessness in Los Angeles.

The report stated that Ye met LA Mission CEO Reverend Troy Vaughn in November to drop off 1,000 meals for the organisation. TMZ reported that Ye has a four pronged plan to help the homeless after he visited the Skid Row area. He also has plans to feed homeless persons by coordinating with LA organisations as well as using his own companies to provide housing, education and jobs to them. He also plans on utilising his Sunday Service performances and other outreach programmes to this end.

Among other eccentric Ye statements, speaking recently at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, he said God would bring him and estranged wife Kim Kardashian back together. In a video shared by ‘YEEZY MAFIA’ on Twitter, he can be seen making an impassioned speech about family, faith and his relationship with Kim. He admitted that he has made mistakes and publicly done things that were “not acceptable as a husband". Adding that he wasn’t going to let the media write the narrative of his family, he said, “I am the priest of my home." He went on to say that when God would bring “Kimye" back together, “millions of families" going through divorce or separation would be inspired by the same.

