Kanye West Wants You to Pay Rs 20,000 to Listen to Donda 2 and Fans are Upset

If there is one person who is constantly being the flagbearer of controversies in recent times, it is Kanye West. Post his separation from Kim Kardashian, he has managed to stay in the news, courtesy his interviews and social media posts where he attacked Kardashian. And now, his latest post has left his fans fuming. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his new record Donda 2, a sequel to his previous Donda, West made an announcement on social media that slaughtered their anticipation. The 44-year old rapper said that the record will only be available on his own £200 platform - Stem Player - as he revealed plans to snub other streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon.

West also went on to give a long explanation about why the music will be exclusively available on his platform Stem Player, believing this would free artists from an ‘oppressive system’. However, most fans of his music were not convinced with his explanation and looked at it as nothing but a cash grab opportunity rather than a statement about musicians' rights. Moreover, Stem player is a device that costs £200 ($200 in the US) and most were not ready to spend that much money for Donda 2.

‘And just like that I’m not listening no more,’ wrote one fan, while another tweeted: ‘Does it look like I’m going to buy a $200 Stem Player for an album?’ Another joked about how he cannot afford a stem player unless West is paying his rent while another said this development made it much easier for him to ignore West.

DONDA 2 only on the stem player? FAT KANYE L I’m not trynna carry around a ball of clay to listen to the album. Sorry. — KID CUDI'S HUMOLOGIST (@Humologist) February 18, 2022

Aye man when DONDA 2 come out, y’all better leak that shit on YouTube or something. Unless Kanye is paying my rent, I don’t got $200 for a stem player 😂— Drae Baxter (@DraeBaxter) February 18, 2022

I’m happy Donda 2 is only available on his STEM player thing. It makes ignoring Kanye’s new music and him as a whole much easier for me.— Jesse (@JesseBlueYellow) February 18, 2022

West later responded to the backlash in another post.

West also referenced Jay Z in his second post and said that ‘fake media’ had attacked him as well when he came out with the streaming service Tidal.

West has been on a social media spree since his split with Kardashian and has expressed his displeasure with the situation numerous times, mostly involving him not being allowed to meet their kids. Just a few days back, West leaked screenshots of a private conversation with Kardashian, a move for which he received backlash.

