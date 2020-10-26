Kanye West Was Apparently 'Hit' by God in The Shower With Mission to be Leader of Free World

Kanye West has a 'God' complex and everyone knows it. In a recent podcast on The Joe Rogan Experience, the America rapper spoke about many things-- one of which was that God wants him to be the President of the United States.

The 43-year-old musician had announced back in July that he intended to have his name on the ballot for the upcoming US Presidential Election due for November 3.

In the conversation, West said that it was his calling to be the 'leader of the free world'.

"It was something God put on my heart in 2015" he went on.

And when did he first thought of this idea? The American rapper said that it just "hit" him while he was in the shower. "When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself, and all this joy came over my body."

The rapper released his first official campaign video recently in his long-shot bid to be elected US president on November 3, focusing on religion and families.

West launched his campaign for the White House with erratic statements on his social media accounts in July, is on the official ballot in a handful of U.S. states, according to U.S. media, but has no mathematical chance of winning.

In Monday’s video, the musician and fashion designer asked supporters to vote for him as a write-in candidate.

“By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, that God intends us to be,” West says in the video, featuring families at prayer and nature shots.

The video was the first major bid by West, formerly one of President Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, to be taken as a serious contender for the White House. He has done little campaigning under his self-styled Birthday Party as concern grew over his mental health.

The “Heartless” singer, who has 21 Grammy awards, said in 2018 that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

Some political analysts believe that West’s run for office could siphon some Black supporters away from Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

West has spent some $5.8 million on his campaign this year, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. Most of the funding comes from a $6.7 million loan from himself.

His kanye2020.country website carries ads for hoodies, hats and t-shirts ranging from $40 to $160.

It also sets out a 10-point policy platform that includes reform of policing and the justice systems, reducing student debt, and restructuring the education system to better serve vulnerable people.

Highlights from the episode are still being analyzed by licensed Kanyeologist, a transcript of which can be found here.