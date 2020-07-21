BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Kanye West Posted Cryptic Tweets, Accused Kim Kardashian, Said 'Get Out' is Based on His Life

Image credits: Getty Images/Twitter.

Kanye West basically said that Kim Kardashian was trying to get him to see a doctor, he was scared he'd end up like the protagonist in Get Out, and summed it up by saying he'll just focus on music now. And a new album releases Friday.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Kanye West had a full-fledged meltdown, and decided to live tweet it for the world.

West, who had tweeted about running for the 2020 US Presidential elections, (but actually can't) has now started posting cryptic messages on Twitter, on what appears to be an apparent disagreement between him, his wife Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the series of tweets, he called out his wife Kim Kardashian for trying to get him locked up with a doctor.

The 43-year-old rapper had held his first campaign rally for his presidential campaign, where he publicly said that he and Kim almost had their daughter North West aborted. Following this, Kim allegedly told him to drop the campaign.

We're unsure of what transpired between the couple next, but the series of tweets got more chaotic as he posted them.

He started by posting Michael Jackson's song, Black or White, which is a normal, unusual thing to do.

But it descended into full madness from there. He said the movie, Get Out is based on him.

Get Out is a 2017 American horror-thriller, where Chris, an African-American man, decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway, only to find some crazy stuff like how they use African-Americans' bodies by performing brain surgery on them.

And it got wilder and wilder as it went on.

He also managed to compare himself to Nelson Mandela.

And continued the rant.

And helped you out with Google searches.

And mentioned how he loved his family.

He even managed to drag Bill Cosby into it.

This was the strangest part: He mentioned Kim wanted him to see a doctor. And he assumed that meant he'd end up like the protagonist in Get Out. These are two drastically polar opposite connections to make.

He summed it up by saying he'll just focus on music now.

Was it all just a publicity stunt to announce new music? We'll never know, as Kanye continues to be Kanye.

