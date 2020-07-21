Kanye West Posted Cryptic Tweets, Accused Kim Kardashian, Said 'Get Out' is Based on His Life

Kanye West had a full-fledged meltdown, and decided to live tweet it for the world.

West, who had tweeted about running for the 2020 US Presidential elections, (but actually can't) has now started posting cryptic messages on Twitter, on what appears to be an apparent disagreement between him, his wife Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the series of tweets, he called out his wife Kim Kardashian for trying to get him locked up with a doctor.

The 43-year-old rapper had held his first campaign rally for his presidential campaign, where he publicly said that he and Kim almost had their daughter North West aborted. Following this, Kim allegedly told him to drop the campaign.

We're unsure of what transpired between the couple next, but the series of tweets got more chaotic as he posted them.

He started by posting Michael Jackson's song, Black or White, which is a normal, unusual thing to do.

But it descended into full madness from there. He said the movie, Get Out is based on him.

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Get Out is a 2017 American horror-thriller, where Chris, an African-American man, decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway, only to find some crazy stuff like how they use African-Americans' bodies by performing brain surgery on them.

And it got wilder and wilder as it went on.

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

On God — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He also managed to compare himself to Nelson Mandela.

If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

And continued the rant.

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

And helped you out with Google searches.

And mentioned how he loved his family.

I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He even managed to drag Bill Cosby into it.

NBC locked up Bill Cosby — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

This was the strangest part: He mentioned Kim wanted him to see a doctor. And he assumed that meant he'd end up like the protagonist in Get Out. These are two drastically polar opposite connections to make.

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He summed it up by saying he'll just focus on music now.

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Was it all just a publicity stunt to announce new music? We'll never know, as Kanye continues to be Kanye.