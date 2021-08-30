Kanye West's 'Donda' Event Promised Covid-19 Vaccines. Only 13 People Got the Shot

Kanye West’s newest album, ‘Donda’ is now out. Late on Sunday, US Rapper Kanye West finally released his tenth studio album ‘Donda.’ The album, named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, but was later delayed indefinitely for a year with different release dates. Following a listening party at Soldier Field on August 27, the album was finally released, and ‘Donda’ has now arrived on all music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Ahead of the release, however, the streaming part became the talk of the town. The guest list at the listening party included artists like The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill, among others. It also included Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, who is in the middle of a divorce proceeding with him.

For the pre-release streaming event, West’s event organizers also promised to dedicate a gate to vaccines if fans need or wanted vaccination on the spot, reported CNN. A representative for the venue told TMZ that 1,500 doses would be available. On Sunday, TMZ reported that only 13 people had been administered vaccines at the venue.

Lack of people taking vaccine shots may be last of Kanye West’s PR worries for the promo of his album - Kim Kardashian hared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album — and here’s where she messed up. The screengrab of the video she posted showed that while Kim was indeed streaming the album, she was doing it on mute. Fans were too quick to note the volume bar was set to zero at the bottom of the screen.

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ features songs sprawled across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the listening events. The album was released through GOOD Music and was distributed by Def Jam Recordings. Fans of the couple have also found several songs in the album, which could be hinted at his relationship to Kim and their marriage.

