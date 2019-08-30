Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Kanye West's Reaction for Caught on Camera Is Reminding People Of a Popular Meme

The Wests had been at the restaurant the previous night, and Rizer and Andrea were ready with their phones.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kanye West's Reaction for Caught on Camera Is Reminding People Of a Popular Meme
Image credits: Twitter
Loading...

Fans often go to great lengths to take pictures with their favourite celebs. One woman in the United States, though, didn’t even have to move from her chair to steal a cheeky selfie with rapper Kanye West.

Daniel Rizer and his wife Andrea Rhodes were at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday night when Kanye showed up along with wife Kim Kardashian and their kids.

The Wests were in the city for Sunday Services, to honour the victims of a recent mass shooting, according to TODAY.

"We were seated near the back entrance and all of a sudden we noticed a lot of activity with security folks moving in and out the back door," Rizer told TODAY. "We looked outside and saw a large, black SUV and a gathering crowd. We asked our waiter what was going on, and he said, 'Kim and Kanye are back.'"

The Wests had been at the restaurant the previous night, and Rizer and Andrea were ready with their phones.

"We were both ready and anticipating they'd be coming through that back door," Rizer said.

"Our reaction was really just to snap a couple of photos as quick as possible for our daughter, Kayla Martens, who unfortunately wasn't at dinner with us that night and is a huge fan of Kim and Kanye's."

Rizer snapped several photos of his wife’s not-so-discreet attempt to score selfies with both West and Kardashian West, one of which was shared on Twitter by Martens.

The post soon went viral, with Kanye’s stiff facial expression leaving netizens in splits.

Several netizens were quick to spot Kanye’s closed fist in the picture and turn into a meme.

"Kanye definitely saw his reflection on my wife's phone as he was moving by. It was a funny look, but he was cool about it," Rizer said, adding his wife wasn't too happy about the post going viral at first “because she was 'having a bad hair day.'"

A Cheesecake Factory representative confirmed to TODAY Food that the famous couple dined at the Dayton restaurant for two nights in a row, ordering cheesecakes, “items from the children’s menu and more.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram