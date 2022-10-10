Kapil Dev Schooled Over 'Don’t Play' Remark to Cricketers Facing Pressure, Depression

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev recently made a statement on how one should not play cricket if they felt too pressurised. Upon listening to his statement, his fans were left angered, feeling that the former cricketer was perhaps mocking mental health. Dev emphasised on how he never understood words such as “pressure” and “depression.” He further said that these were “American words” to him. If players felt there was pressure in playing IPL, they should simply opt out, Dev added.

Not just this but he also highlighted how students these days feel the “pressure.” However, he admitted that he never found any logic behind it. As soon as his video clip went viral, comedian Danish Sait took to his official Twitter handle and shot a sketch. In the video, he can be seen mocking the cricketer for his statements. “Ramamurthy uncle fully agrees with Kapil sir. You kids will never understand our old school values,” he wrote in the caption.

Ramamurthy uncle fully agrees with Kapil sir. You kids will never understand our old school values pic.twitter.com/hGFvA0OdEh — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 9, 2022

Seems like he is not alone in schooling the celebrated cricketer.

“With all due respect, these veterans are no less than boomer uncles in a family, they should stop having an opinion on everything as they lack the basic empathy and has a very shitty habit of appropriating the everyday mental struggles of people. Thanks for 83 but shame on ya!!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Note to self: Must get Danish to make a video on “unsinkable aircraft carriers”. More seriously, Kapil Dev – great player, terrible coach – playing to the gallery reminded one of Gen Naravane’s dismissive attitude to PTSD in his force. Sad.”

This is yet again childish and immature from Kapil Dev..‍♂️‍♂️ If you don't know what's Pressure, Depression and Anxiety, stfu and don't behave like an absolute boor ffs…!! https://t.co/JIVV6OjcVt — (@SaurabhTripathS) October 9, 2022

Absolutely brilliant. Exposes the tragedy of @therealkapildev trivialising mental health- because he can. And nobody dares to tell him not to https://t.co/lEMaiQIyw2 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) October 10, 2022

I woke up ‘taking too much pressure’. Now, no pressure. Thanks ramamurthyavare @DanishSait https://t.co/tG5SAxMiNi — Deepa Kurup (@deepakurup) October 9, 2022

Very sad that a wonderful cricketer and gentleman like Kapil Dev is so clueless. Pressure in academics and workplace is real. Depression is real. A walk will not help but not brushing under the carpet, empathy and therapy will help. Hitting kids isn't funny and is NEVER okay! https://t.co/H7VgDXbDVm — Rachna Parmar – Author Air fryer Recipes Cookbook (@rachnaparmar) October 9, 2022

Deeming this as “gaslighting,” one Twitter user wrote, “Classic gaslighting from Kapil Dev here. I don’t understand something and therefore it doesn’t exist.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here