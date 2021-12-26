Kapil Sharma Receives Thanks from PETA for Helping Rescue Abused Elephant

Animal rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took to Twitter recently to thank comedian Kapil Sharma help rescue an elephant from abuse. A court in Chhatarpur ruled that Lakshmi, known as ‘India’s skinniest elephant’, from the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura, should be rehabilitated permanently. PETA tweeted: “Thanks again for helping elephant Sunder. We have great news about another elephant! Following PETA India’s efforts, the nation’s “skinniest elephant”, Lakshmi, has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse." The actor retweeted the tweet and said that it was great news. He wrote: “It’s a great news. so proud of you guys. god bless."

@KapilSharmaK9 Thanks again for helping elephant Sunder. We have great news about another elephant! Following PETA India’s efforts, the nation’s “skinniest elephant”, Lakshmi, has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse: https://t.co/i7ANrPDlcG— PETA India (@PetaIndia) December 24, 2021

It’s a great news 🙌🏻 so proud of you guys 🤗 god bless 🙏 https://t.co/YkgnD6cBeB— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 24, 2021

Last year, Kapil Sharma had started a petition on change.org called ‘Justice for our Voiceless soul’ to rescue elephants from abuse. Sundar was one such elephant which was rescued from a temple in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. In 2015, Kapil Sharma was named ‘PETA’s Indian Person of the Year’ for his dedication in promoting the adoption of dogs from animal shelters or the streets and helping animals in other ways. The Kapil Sharma Show host had said: “I am thrilled to learn that I’m being recognised for helping animals. I love to make people laugh but what we all should know is that dog and cat homelessness is no laughing matter. Each one of who has the time, resources and patience to welcome an animal companion into our homes should adopt a needy dog or cat from shelters or the streets."

According to PETA’s website, Lakshmi was suffering from chronic arthritis and joint deformities, with abscesses on her hips. She was in agonising pain and was debilitated because of long-term deprivation of food and water. The animal was being used for begging. In the first week of December, following complaints by PETA India and local activists, the forest department registered a preliminary offence report under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against Lakshmi’s custodian for illegally keeping her and abusing her for begging. The Animal Welfare Board of India and the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change asked the forest department to take immediate steps to rehabilitate the elephant. The court issued a direction to send her to the ECCC based on Wildlife SOS’ willingness to care for her.

