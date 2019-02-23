Karachi Bakery Outlet in Bengaluru Covers 'Karachi' Under Pressure from Mob



#KarachiBakery was started by a man from Sindh named Khanchand Ramnani, who settled in Hyderabad after Partition. We are behaving like Fools when demanding the name Karachi to be removed. Bombay/ Delhi/ Calcutta restaurants are there all over Pakistan. https://t.co/FhmQlEX2K2

— Onir (@IamOnir) February 23, 2019



Few unidentified people arrived at Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and demanded that the name of the bakery be changed. The people running the bakery covered the word 'Karachi' and displayed the India flag to pacify and diffuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/zaqGAK6vvt



— Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 22, 2019





Karachi Bakery was started by a man from Sindh named Khanchand Ramnani, who settled in Hyderabad after Partition....but what do illiterate vigilantes unleashed by the Sangh Parivar know about being refugees and losing the place that is home https://t.co/4JGlkJW1q6

— anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) February 22, 2019



Indians are punishing other Indians and their businesses for an act by Pakistan. This is the famous Karachi Bakery arm-twisted to hide its name. pic.twitter.com/Qg5jwPADZ8



— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 23, 2019





Karachi Bakery was founded by Khanchand Ramnani, a #Sindhi who was forced to leave #Pakistan during partition of #India. Attacking its branch in Bengaluru is such a shitty move. It has to remain 'Karachi' to remind us of the home lost by Sindhis @sindhustan #HindustanVsPakistan

— Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) February 23, 2019



The irony is that Karachi Bakery is run by a Sindhi family that chose India over Pakistan in 1947!



— Apurva Vishwanath (@apurva_hv) February 22, 2019





Along with terrorism, one of the top threats to India is the internal decay of its IQ levels...



Bengaluru: Karachi Bakery outlet covers a part of its signboard after protests against its name https://t.co/EuYXf2RIMz

— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 23, 2019



How stupid can anybody get? Ppl are attacking Karachi bakery for its name? The Sindhis have sacrificed a lot for motherland. Many came with not a penny in pocket and now are one of the most successful communities now. Please educate yourself and stop this nonsense people. https://t.co/9zrsGNYRr5



— PiP🇮🇳 (@NotAtUrService) February 23, 2019





We are a nation full of jingoistic unquestioning idiots. So easy to control, even easier to rile up. https://t.co/GKaFeLDHcm

— Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) February 23, 2019



There are people with surname karachiwala ...should they change their surname too?



Karachi bakery is a big brand from Hyderabad existing for decades ..its foolish to vent out on anythig which has a whiff of paki flavour. May better sense prevail. https://t.co/HDwH88PDLk



— AnshooB (@AnshooB) February 23, 2019





This is sheer nonsense, Karachi Bakery covered "Karachi" not sure if out of fear or by force, but why?

Now If that Punjabi singer have to replace Lahore from "Lagdi Lahore Di Aa" Can't think of any similar sounding Indian town.. pic.twitter.com/oJOtLxq9fS

— Arshit Pathak (@arshpath) February 23, 2019