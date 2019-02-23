Karachi Bakery Outlet in Bengaluru Covers 'Karachi' Under Pressure from Mob
People have been demanding the closing of the well-known Karachi Bakery, started by a Sindhi Partition survivor Khanchand Ramnami in 1952 after he migrated to Hyderabad in 1947.
People have been demanding the closing of the well-known Karachi Bakery, started by a Sindhi Partition survivor Khanchand Ramnami in 1952 after he migrated to Hyderabad in 1947.
People in Bengaluru have been demanding the closing of the well-known Karachi Bakery and Cafe, which was started by a Sindhi Partition survivor Khanchand Ramnami in 1952 after he migrated to Hyderabad in 1947. According to reports, they have an objection to the bakery's name which is based on a city in Pakistan.
Since then, it has been famous for its biscuits and other baked savouries. However, since the attack in Pulwama, many people have been demanding that the company close its branches. On Friday, a mob of unidentified people gathered outside the Karachi Bakery outlet in Indiranagar and demanded the shop remove its signboard. In the end, they seem to have managed to get the word 'Karachi' covered with a cloth. An Indian flag has also been hung on the front window on top of the signboard.
According to a report in Scroll.com, the Bengaluru (East) Police Control Room confirmed that they had indeed received a distress call from Indiranagar area around the time of the mob incident but refused to divulge further details.
The report also mentioned that though the Indiranagar
branch refused to comment on the incident, employees from other branches said that they too had been receiving threats and complaints against the bakery's 'Pakistani' name.
Since Friday night, social media has been flooded with photos of the bakery with the word 'Karachi' covered in cloth. Many criticised the act as intolerant and mourned the attack on the beloved bakery.
#KarachiBakery was started by a man from Sindh named Khanchand Ramnani, who settled in Hyderabad after Partition. We are behaving like Fools when demanding the name Karachi to be removed. Bombay/ Delhi/ Calcutta restaurants are there all over Pakistan. https://t.co/FhmQlEX2K2
— Onir (@IamOnir) February 23, 2019
Few unidentified people arrived at Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and demanded that the name of the bakery be changed. The people running the bakery covered the word 'Karachi' and displayed the India flag to pacify and diffuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/zaqGAK6vvt
— Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 22, 2019
Karachi Bakery was started by a man from Sindh named Khanchand Ramnani, who settled in Hyderabad after Partition....but what do illiterate vigilantes unleashed by the Sangh Parivar know about being refugees and losing the place that is home https://t.co/4JGlkJW1q6
— anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) February 22, 2019
Indians are punishing other Indians and their businesses for an act by Pakistan. This is the famous Karachi Bakery arm-twisted to hide its name. pic.twitter.com/Qg5jwPADZ8
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 23, 2019
Karachi Bakery was founded by Khanchand Ramnani, a #Sindhi who was forced to leave #Pakistan during partition of #India. Attacking its branch in Bengaluru is such a shitty move. It has to remain 'Karachi' to remind us of the home lost by Sindhis @sindhustan #HindustanVsPakistan
— Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) February 23, 2019
The irony is that Karachi Bakery is run by a Sindhi family that chose India over Pakistan in 1947!
— Apurva Vishwanath (@apurva_hv) February 22, 2019
Along with terrorism, one of the top threats to India is the internal decay of its IQ levels...
Bengaluru: Karachi Bakery outlet covers a part of its signboard after protests against its name https://t.co/EuYXf2RIMz
— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 23, 2019
How stupid can anybody get? Ppl are attacking Karachi bakery for its name? The Sindhis have sacrificed a lot for motherland. Many came with not a penny in pocket and now are one of the most successful communities now. Please educate yourself and stop this nonsense people. https://t.co/9zrsGNYRr5
— PiP🇮🇳 (@NotAtUrService) February 23, 2019
We are a nation full of jingoistic unquestioning idiots. So easy to control, even easier to rile up. https://t.co/GKaFeLDHcm
— Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) February 23, 2019
There are people with surname karachiwala ...should they change their surname too?
Karachi bakery is a big brand from Hyderabad existing for decades ..its foolish to vent out on anythig which has a whiff of paki flavour. May better sense prevail. https://t.co/HDwH88PDLk
— AnshooB (@AnshooB) February 23, 2019
This is sheer nonsense, Karachi Bakery covered "Karachi" not sure if out of fear or by force, but why?
Now If that Punjabi singer have to replace Lahore from "Lagdi Lahore Di Aa" Can't think of any similar sounding Indian town.. pic.twitter.com/oJOtLxq9fS
— Arshit Pathak (@arshpath) February 23, 2019
Instances of hate and displays of hate against Pakistan have grown exponentially since the Pulwama attack on Feb 14, for which terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility. While the government is locked in a diplomatic tussle with the Pakistani government, common people have been expressing anger in various ways. From shoe-sellers using 'Pakistan Murdabad' as a catchphrase to attract customers to a food stall owner offering a Rs 10 discount on his items if they say 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
Muslims across the country, especially Kashmiris, have faced harassment with fear of mob violence driving thousands back to Jammu and Kashmir within just a few days.
With Pakistan refusing to acknowledge responsibility for the attack and its recent promise of retaliation in case of an attack from the Indian side are likely to keep tensions rife in the coming days.
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Gully Boy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Total Dhamaal Gets a Good Opening
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s