Karachi Bakery Toasts Its Purely Indian Heart, After Bengaluru Outlet Crumbles to Mob Pressure

Instances of hate speech and displays against Pakistan have peaked since the Pulwama attack on February 14, after Pak-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the murder.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
While the nation's anger over the killing of 40 CRPF personnel by a terrorist suicide bomber in Pulwama last week is undoubtedly justified, some people have taken their rancor to extreme degrees, demanding the excision of anything remotely related to Pakistan from Indian names, places, and things.

This rejection of all things Pakistani extends even to baked goods apparently, after an irate mob gathered outside an outlet of the Karachi Bakery chain, in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, and demanded the store remove its signboard, emblazoned as it was with the name of a Pakistani city. Presumably thinking that looking at the word would be as harmful as staring directly into an eclipse, the concerned citizens managed to 'convince' the store to cover the eyesore with a banner, with an Indian flag also being later put up, just as a subtle reassurance.

While Indiranagar's patriotic patriots took direct action against this threat to communal peace, similarly disposed citizens elsewhere were content to restrict their demands for the erasure of the word 'Karachi' from Karachi Bakery's name/store-front-signage/packaging (the tweets weren't exactly clear in their demands, or syntax).

However, there were plenty of others who took up for the Indian company, which was started in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnami after he migrated to the city in 1947, during the Partition. Soon after, the company's social media handles also clarified their purely Indian origins and requested people to not have any misconceptions to the contrary.




Instances of hate speech and displays against Pakistan have peaked since the Pulwama attack on February 14, after Pak-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the murder. While the Indian government is locked in a diplomatic tussle with Pakistan, the public hasn't been restrained in their own response. Shoe-sellers have been reported using 'Pakistan Murdabad' as a catchphrase to attract customers, and a food stall owner was offering a Rs 10 discount on his items if customers said the same.

