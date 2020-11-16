Karachi Kings Get Trolled as Sherfane Rutherford Spotted Wearing Mumbai Indians' Gloves in PSL

"The IPL-PSL crossover we never thought we'd get."

The remainder of the 2020 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has resumed in the country after a long hiatus owing to coronavirus pandemic. The tournament which is in its last leg saw something unusual during the first playoff contest played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Saturday (November 14).

While the match was all set to be an entertaining clash which eventually ended in a Super Over, West Indian batter Sherfane Rutherford grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Rutherford was spotted wearing gloves of Mumbai Indians franchise from the recently-concluded Indian Premier League while batting for Karachi Kings.

For the unware, 22-year-old Caribbean cricketer was part of the MI team but did not appear in a single match for the IPL franchise.

The hawk-eyed cricket fans soon took to microblogging site Twitter to report the apparent gaffe by the cricketer. Several memes and jokes were made at the expense of PSL and the Karachi team.

Earlier, the Caribbean cricketer was spotted wearing a Mumbai Indians sweatshirt and face mask upon his arrival in Pakistan.

Fortunately for Rutherford, gloves weren't the only thing the player was remembered from the playoffs' night. Batting first, Multan Sultans managed to put up 141/7 on the scoreboard which Karachi Kings exacted in their designated 20 overs. KK scored 141 at a loss of 8 wickets.

Going into the Super Over, KK's Rutherford smacked 11 off 4 as the team set up a target of 14 for MS. In the end, KK won the match by four runs and advanced to the finals where they will meet Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday night.