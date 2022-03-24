Karaga Festival Back in Full Glory After 2 Years of Covid-19 Restrictions in Bengaluru

Karaga festival, which is more than 300 years old, will finally be held night long by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike after 2 years of COVID restrictions. The festival will be held from April 8 to April 18 and is majorly associated with the Thigala community. Lakhs of devotees visit temples in Bengaluru every year to celebrate the return of Draupadi as Adishakti. The festival was celebrated for the past two years with COVID restrictions and a low number of devotees visited the Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet, Bengaluru. The event marking the end of the 11-day festival also wasn’t held owing to the restrictions placed by the authorities.

Uday B Garudachar, who is the Chikpet Assembly MLA, spoke to Indian Express and said – “This year, we are witnessing a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. Hence the festival will be celebrated in its full glory. Lakhs of devotees are expected to join the Karaga procession.” He added that all safety measures would still be in place and COVID protocols will be followed to ensure that the virus is contained.

Gaurav Gupta, the BBMP Chief Commissioner said that in spite of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, all safety measures will be mandatory to follow and added that the government will also help with the smooth conduction of the festival during the 11-day procession.

Karaga festival is celebrated every year in the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. The festival finds its roots in the epic Mahabharata and honours Draupadi as Goddess Adishakti. The festival ends at full moon night with a grand procession taking place where the lakhs of people gathered would throw turmeric water on each other and celebrate the ceremony extravagantly. As mentioned above, Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarathpet is the venue for this festival where not just the Thigala community people but devotees from all across the nation gather to celebrate.

