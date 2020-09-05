Karan-Arjun? Netflix's New 'Wrong Answers Only' Has Netizens Teaming Up With Best Responses

The ‘wrong answers only’ game is the source of many hilarious one-liners on social media.

Entertainment platforms, celebrities and common people often play the game and post pictures with the caption ‘wrong answers only.’ Social media users are invited to give incorrect answers that are usually amusing and witty.

Adding to the trend, streaming platform Netflix posted a still from the famous American drama, Breaking Bad, with the caption “Name this duo. Wrong answers only.”

The still is of actors Bryan Cranston playing the role of Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

In the show, the characters of Cranston and Paul are fundamentally different from each other but are partners in crime.

The post, which has garnered 1.2 lakhs, has a number of rib-tickling ‘wrong answers.’

One Instagram user identified the duo as Tom and Jerry, the famous cartoon characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbara. The cat and mouse would try to outsmart each other but also couldn’t live without each other.

The Breaking Bad duo was also called Sherlock and Watson, the famous fictional detectives who solve crimes together but their approach to the cases is starkly different.

One Indian comics lover captioned the picture Motu Patlu, two characters from the Hindi comic magazine, Lotpot. The duo was popular among yesteryear kids in India.

Another user called them Uday bhai and Majnu, characters of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the laugh riot 2007 film Welcome, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

A viewer of the famous 90s American sit-com Friends called the duo Joey and Chandler, the roommates who become best friends in the series.

A Bollywood junkie commenting on the post called them Karan-Arjun, played by Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, respectively in the movie with the same name. In this drama-action, the two played the role of brothers who are reincarnated.