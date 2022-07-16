Koffee With Karan season 7 saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor making some major revelations about their lives, starting from how they bonded to what their dating lives look like. Sara had caused a buzz when she had spoken about wanting to date Kartik Aaryan, and it turned out that she did end up dating him. Sara and Janhvi also revealed that they had once dated a pair of siblings. The duo spoke about their friendship and how it grew during their Kedarnath trip. All was well, until some Twitter users found that some of Karan Johar’s remarks towards Sara were disparaging.

Karan discussed Sara’s “upbringing”, talking about how Janhvi was raised like a “princess” at her house and Sara hadn’t grown up with a “protective daddy vibe”. These questions were found to be intrusive by some people on the Internet, who also said that Karan seemed to be favouring Janhvi.

he started of with a ‘do u realise and she was raised like a princess while you ’ sara went from changing the topic yet this crap man just went on proud of how sara handled this. @karanjohar have some sensitivity left next time#SaraAliKhan #KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/8BaCpG9dA5 — tessa (@swagpataudi) July 15, 2022

Sara: wins rapid fire and quiz

Karan: hugs janhvi and says he will give her many lovely movies LOL at least dont make it obvious you pick nepo kids to force on everyone karan — (@mummykasam) July 14, 2022

The bias karan Johar has towards janhvi compared to Sara is mind blowing and so obvious. Look how he undermined Sara. Janhvi is the next Alia for karan. He will shove and praise her to death. #SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar #kjo #KoffeeWithKaran — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) July 14, 2022

Never knew I would start liking Sara Ali Khan till I saw this episode and Karen being a low-key bully to Sara and propping his Alia wannabe Janhvi Jenner up.

Tbf by all means, Sara Ali Khan >>> Janhvi wannabe Jenner now.#KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithKaran7 #SaraAliKhan — attraversiamo (@Walede16) July 14, 2022

karan being karan tbh, janhvi & sara really get along well but i feel that karan ruined it all.. it started off as such a fun episode & ended by two good friends lives being compared to each other.#SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/eHrfBaPzuf — anayaaa (@anayahahah) July 14, 2022

Karan really called janhvi a princess and proceeded to ask sara how she felt with having no protective dad with his whole chest??????? That was so fucked up. Anyways my girls deserved better #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 — m. (@cinphilist) July 15, 2022

Well, the jury is out on the second episode of Koffee With Karan. What do you think?

