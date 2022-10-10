Karan Johar Deactivates Twitter after ‘Goodbye’ Tweet, Fans Respond With Memes

Filmmaker Karan Johar has officially quit Twitter and like every other thing netizens have a lot to say about this as well. KJo took to Twitter and announced that he is leaving the platform. However, it is still unclear as to what prompted his decision to quit. The filmmaker mentioned that he is “making space for positive energies” and leaving the social media platform is just one of the many steps he is taking.

While a few shared memes after the news, there were people who were concerned about his promise of announcing Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. “you had said you’d announce rocky aur rani release in two weeks what happened to that?” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

you had said you’d announce rocky aur rani release in two weeks what happened to that? pic.twitter.com/Ih8MjVNvHS — hay (@shiqayat) October 10, 2022

Focus on your mental health and Brahmastra part 2. Good luck. Sending positivity. — ♬ Himani ♬ (@iamhimanisrk) October 10, 2022

Good riddance!! Make space for more positive energies in Bollywood also. You know what to do. — Varsha (@Varrsha2) October 10, 2022

Mein yu Gaya aur yu Aya pic.twitter.com/Dmbx4BzSed — Potliwalebaba (@Potliwallebaba) October 10, 2022

You won’t be missed — | סאוראב |サウラブ (@SaBhZSayZ) October 10, 2022

Karan was among the most active film personalities on Twitter. The filmmaker would often interact with fans and give fitting replies to trolls as well. Last month, he was seen defending Brahmastra when a viewer questioned how the location of the secret ashram was present on Google Maps.

“Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crore? This is what Indian creativity is?” the Twitter user had said, referring a scene in the movie where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt try to find a hidden ashram housing Brahmansh, a secret society, with the help of Google Maps.

Karan Johar, who produced the film, replied, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That he is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on Google maps!”

Meanwhile, Karan continues to remain active on Instagram.

