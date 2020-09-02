BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Karan Johar Gets Brutally Trolled (As Always) Over New Book Inspired by His Twins Yash and Roohi

File image of Karan Johar.

File image of Karan Johar.

Three years after releasing his autobiography named An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar has penned yet another book, inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi.

Buzz Staff

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been on the receiving end of social media threats, abuses, and incessant trolling ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Soon after the news of Rajput's death broke on the Internet, Johar, along with several other Bollywood celebrities, was accused of promoting nepotism and favouritism in the industry which allegedly resulted in the loss of a talented star.

Staying online became toxic for the filmmaker so much so that Johar only returned to social media recently after a 3-month-long hiatus to wish his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

But the trolling was far from over.

On Tuesday, Johar announced his second book, inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi. Titled "The Big Thoughts of Little Luv", the children's book will talk about his experiences of parenting.

Johar announced the news on social media alongside a cute video, featuring Yash and Roohi's pictures. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv looks at "how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them." The picture book tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha as they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently.

In no time, the director was flooded with questions from Sushant Singh Rajput "fans", who began an online investigation of sorts.

Earlier, talking about fatherhood, Johar had said, “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail and poop. Kabhi khushi, kabhie gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine."

Next Story
Loading