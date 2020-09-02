Karan Johar Gets Brutally Trolled (As Always) Over New Book Inspired by His Twins Yash and Roohi

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been on the receiving end of social media threats, abuses, and incessant trolling ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Soon after the news of Rajput's death broke on the Internet, Johar, along with several other Bollywood celebrities, was accused of promoting nepotism and favouritism in the industry which allegedly resulted in the loss of a talented star.

Staying online became toxic for the filmmaker so much so that Johar only returned to social media recently after a 3-month-long hiatus to wish his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

But the trolling was far from over.

On Tuesday, Johar announced his second book, inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi. Titled "The Big Thoughts of Little Luv", the children's book will talk about his experiences of parenting.

Johar announced the news on social media alongside a cute video, featuring Yash and Roohi's pictures. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv looks at "how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them." The picture book tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha as they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently.

Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids ! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbooks pic.twitter.com/QkZdYzCcEL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2020

In no time, the director was flooded with questions from Sushant Singh Rajput "fans", who began an online investigation of sorts.

1 fact i wud like 2 put @karanjohar suhs u used to made fun off n never invted him in ur show 2018 u called sara n saif though sush was his co actor in her 1st film ur lovely sara dated him&also wnt in private jet wd him 2 thailand OMG m jaw struck thn like spoil kid did brokeup — Sundùsaly (@sundusaly) September 1, 2020

Where were your kids while you were having that drug party? Do you openly consume drugs in front of your children? I hope the concerned organisations look into this as it’s violation of children protection against substance abuse!! — Aanchal Khanna (@aanchal_sethi) September 1, 2020

Mr. Karan Johar We believe that you have not murdered Sushant But you have spread nepotism in Bollywood. You have given very poor actor and people to Bollywood. You have killed talented people by not giving them a chance and have given a chance to nontelent peoples. — Kaushal Singh jat (@KaushalSinghJat) September 1, 2020

U wrote a book for ur kids n thats okay 😊 But what about the humiliations u have always given to a son of an old father? To a brother of 4 sisters? What about killing the only son of an old father?@karanjohar Learn to respect the feelings of others too/else u wont be blessed ! — Srijita Banerjee (@SrijitaTwinkle) September 1, 2020

I don't believe this..... Are you so unaffected , have some Shame. No Interested in your Drama story anymore Too-da-loo ✋#ReportForSSR@republic — Priyanka 🙏 🇮🇳 (@prankya) September 1, 2020

First learn to reduce that sarcasm of yours, you are so fond of. May your books never reflect any of those toxic qualities. We need to save the generation next from your uncool shenanigans — Shafna Hassan (@HassanShafna) September 1, 2020

Ye book bhi nepotism products ki stories se bhari hogi. Nepotism products ke siway to Kuch pata hi nahi hai pic.twitter.com/fJIY6Go8T9 — Anisha Narone (@AnishaNarone) September 1, 2020

Earlier, talking about fatherhood, Johar had said, “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail and poop. Kabhi khushi, kabhie gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine."