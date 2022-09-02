Karan Johar Massively Trolled For His 'Obsession With Alia Bhatt' on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan season 7 saw Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff making some major revelations about their lives, starting from what their dating lives look like. From their relationship to films, Karan Johar spoke to them about a lot of things, and the actors have also made some juicy revelations. However, Karan is now being trolled on social media, and the reason behind it is Alia Bhatt. People on social media are tired of Karan’s obsession with Alia. Also, in each and every episode of Koffee With Karan 7, he mentions the actress’ name.

This came during his chat with Kriti Sanon about competition with her contemporaries, when KJO mentioned that Alia Bhatt is called the best actor in the country. Even though Kriti had a nice answer to the question, netizens are massively trolling Karan for purposely taking Alia’s name. “Karan johar needs to watch more films also not only films featuring Alia Bhatt this is terrible,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets:

Karan johar needs to watch more films also not only films featuring alia bhatt this is terrible https://t.co/orGtfsDeUY — kohli’s cover drive (@kohlified_) September 1, 2022

Karan Johar shoving down Alia everyone’s throat as stupendously fantastic actor of this universe which is pathetic really. She is pretty average actor with successful scripts albeit better than other wahiyat nepokids. In darlings, she was no where near Shefali Shah. — PN (@PN7643) September 1, 2022

Female Guest : *Breathes* Karan Johar : Do you know, Alia breathes better than you ? https://t.co/KWKzCGIByq — Broski (@kiritotwts) September 1, 2022

Even if i like alia

Because of karan, i will stop liking her 🌝

Can he ever be a neutral host 😑 https://t.co/8DAwbXKDpn — Noor ✨ (@doiknowyou1_) September 1, 2022

Earlier, the filmmaker was trolled for being partial towards Janhvi Kapoor and asking brutal questions to Sara Khan. Karan discussed Sara’s “upbringing”, talking about how Janhvi was raised like a “princess” at her house and Sara hadn’t grown up with a “protective daddy vibe”. These questions were found to be intrusive by some people on the Internet, who also said that Karan seemed to be favouring Janhvi.

