Karan Kundrra Slammed For Featuring in Romantic Reel With 12-year-old Riva Arora
2-MIN READ

Karan Kundrra Slammed For Featuring in Romantic Reel With 12-year-old Riva Arora

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Karan Kundrra is getting flak for featuring in a Reel with Riva Arora. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Karan Kundrra is getting flak for featuring in a Reel with Riva Arora. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Karan Kundrra featuring in a romantic Instagram Reel alongside Riva Arora is being criticised on the Internet.

Karan Kundrra, 38, has been drawing backlash on the Internet after featuring in an Instagram Reel opposite 12-year-old Riva Arora. Riva, who has appeared in films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena among a number of others, featured in a Reel alongside Kundrra, where she is shown cheating on the character of her boyfriend with Kundrra’s character. It shows her interacting with the boyfriend character while simultaneously texting Kundrra’s character, and then shifts to her having drinks with the latter at a bar.

The romantic content of the Reel, coupled with the fact that a minor was enacting it with fully-grown adults, did not go down well. The video went viral on many social media platforms. The Reel seems to have since been removed from Riva’s Instagram page where it had been posted earlier.

Riva Arora has 8.2 million followers on her Instagram page.

first published:October 20, 2022, 09:45 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 10:01 IST