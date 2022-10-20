Karan Kundrra Slammed For Featuring in Romantic Reel With 12-year-old Riva Arora

Karan Kundrra, 38, has been drawing backlash on the Internet after featuring in an Instagram Reel opposite 12-year-old Riva Arora. Riva, who has appeared in films like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena among a number of others, featured in a Reel alongside Kundrra, where she is shown cheating on the character of her boyfriend with Kundrra’s character. It shows her interacting with the boyfriend character while simultaneously texting Kundrra’s character, and then shifts to her having drinks with the latter at a bar.

The romantic content of the Reel, coupled with the fact that a minor was enacting it with fully-grown adults, did not go down well. The video went viral on many social media platforms. The Reel seems to have since been removed from Riva’s Instagram page where it had been posted earlier.

Yikes

Karan kundra is 38 years old and other actor also looks like more than 20 years old. Riva arora(the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.@KanoongoPriyank @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/V8EhVRg56T — पांडेय जी పాండే జి ಪಾಂಡೆ ಜಿ (@me_as_pm) October 13, 2022

Riva Arora is a minor who is being sexualised. It is disgusting public pedophilia which is being accepted and enjoyed while her parents are thrusting her into it.

She was made do to opposite Karan Kundra who is 38 years old in a romantic act. Didn't the makers know her age? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) October 18, 2022

yes her parents are responsible but karan and the other guy are equally in this. they should've just not accepted this knowing a 12 yrs old is in here? and abt the last line there are a lot of child actors in the industry not just riva. — heer (@insomniafallss) October 13, 2022

This is so fckng P@thetic. A 12-13 years old girl #RivaArora casted against grown ass man #KaranKundrra who's almost 40 and triple her age . Every adult involved in this project should be questioned. This is beyond d!sgusting and problematic. https://t.co/I7DH6FNpID — ︎ ︎ ︎. (@awwbhishek__) October 13, 2022

Thought 'kamsin'(15-16 yr old) girls being sexualized in songs was the big problem in bollywood then came across story of Riva Arora. pic.twitter.com/yK2ROfeNoI — A (@GOATRAII) October 16, 2022

The Riva Arora story is just sad :'(

It's so sad how desperate parents are for fame that they're wiling to ruin their kids life so that they can live a life that they never got to live. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) October 17, 2022

Riva Arora has 8.2 million followers on her Instagram page.

