1-min read

Kardashians and Jenners Slammed on Social Media for Photoshopping Their Family Christmas Photo

In the Christmas 'Kard' Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
The Jenners and Kardashians are all Photoshop-friendly. All of those belonging to the Kar-Jenner clan have from time to time been accused of manipulating their photos to enhance their appearance. However, this time the Kar-Jenners have been accused of photoshopping even their Christmas family photo.

In the Christmas card Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children. The photograph was uploaded by Khloe on her Instagram account and has since gone viral.



But not quite for the reason that the celebrities would have hoped for. The Christmas card is instead being criticised for being edited.

Don't quite see it? Look closer.

The photo was posted on Christmas Eve and has the Kar-Jenners in winter white.

However, many pointed out that Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West, as well as Khloe's son Mason, looked like they were Photoshopped into the image. Some critics also pointed out that the arms and legs of all those present looked a bit weird.













Many on social media also wondered where Kendall Jenner was and why she wasn't part of these annual Christmas photos.

However, the Kar-Jenners upped their game soon after by releasing individual family pictures. The Kim Kardashian family recently uploaded a photo, replete with white fairy lights and a bedecked North.


