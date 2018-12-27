English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kardashians and Jenners Slammed on Social Media for Photoshopping Their Family Christmas Photo
In the Christmas 'Kard' Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children.
In the Christmas 'Kard' Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children.
The Jenners and Kardashians are all Photoshop-friendly. All of those belonging to the Kar-Jenner clan have from time to time been accused of manipulating their photos to enhance their appearance. However, this time the Kar-Jenners have been accused of photoshopping even their Christmas family photo.
In the Christmas card Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children. The photograph was uploaded by Khloe on her Instagram account and has since gone viral.
But not quite for the reason that the celebrities would have hoped for. The Christmas card is instead being criticised for being edited.
Don't quite see it? Look closer.
The photo was posted on Christmas Eve and has the Kar-Jenners in winter white.
However, many pointed out that Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West, as well as Khloe's son Mason, looked like they were Photoshopped into the image. Some critics also pointed out that the arms and legs of all those present looked a bit weird.
Many on social media also wondered where Kendall Jenner was and why she wasn't part of these annual Christmas photos.
However, the Kar-Jenners upped their game soon after by releasing individual family pictures. The Kim Kardashian family recently uploaded a photo, replete with white fairy lights and a bedecked North.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the Christmas card Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children. The photograph was uploaded by Khloe on her Instagram account and has since gone viral.
But not quite for the reason that the celebrities would have hoped for. The Christmas card is instead being criticised for being edited.
Don't quite see it? Look closer.
The photo was posted on Christmas Eve and has the Kar-Jenners in winter white.
However, many pointed out that Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West, as well as Khloe's son Mason, looked like they were Photoshopped into the image. Some critics also pointed out that the arms and legs of all those present looked a bit weird.
Kardashian Christmas card with the awful photoshop job look at Kim’s arm lmao pic.twitter.com/NWa0Ol9DDN— (@ThugNuggets) December 25, 2018
Literally the worst photoshop I have ever seen— Khaleesi ❁ (@ashleycorinne3) December 25, 2018
https://t.co/TqFDeHhwBw
When you abuse photoshop, you get something like this"The official Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card makes a 'last-minute' debut" https://t.co/ol48rtfPgP— WINNIE MANGWENDE (@ilovephotocall) December 25, 2018
does anyone else feel there are extra children in the kardashian christmas card— ab (@abbypottieger) December 26, 2018
Many on social media also wondered where Kendall Jenner was and why she wasn't part of these annual Christmas photos.
However, the Kar-Jenners upped their game soon after by releasing individual family pictures. The Kim Kardashian family recently uploaded a photo, replete with white fairy lights and a bedecked North.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results