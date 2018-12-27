Kardashians and Jenners Slammed on Social Media for Photoshopping Their Family Christmas Photo

Kardashian Christmas card with the awful photoshop job look at Kim’s arm lmao pic.twitter.com/NWa0Ol9DDN — (@ThugNuggets) December 25, 2018

Literally the worst photoshop I have ever seen



https://t.co/TqFDeHhwBw — Khaleesi ❁ (@ashleycorinne3) December 25, 2018

When you abuse photoshop, you get something like this"The official Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card makes a 'last-minute' debut" https://t.co/ol48rtfPgP — WINNIE MANGWENDE (@ilovephotocall) December 25, 2018

does anyone else feel there are extra children in the kardashian christmas card — ab (@abbypottieger) December 26, 2018

The Jenners and Kardashians are all Photoshop-friendly. All of those belonging to the Kar-Jenner clan have from time to time been accused of manipulating their photos to enhance their appearance. However, this time the Kar-Jenners have been accused of photoshopping even their Christmas family photo.In the Christmas card Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian appear along with Kylie Jenner (no Kendall) and their children. The photograph was uploaded by Khloe on her Instagram account and has since gone viral.But not quite for the reason that the celebrities would have hoped for. The Christmas card is instead being criticised for being edited.Don't quite see it? Look closer.The photo was posted on Christmas Eve and has the Kar-Jenners in winter white.However, many pointed out that Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West, as well as Khloe's son Mason, looked like they were Photoshopped into the image. Some critics also pointed out that the arms and legs of all those present looked a bit weird.Many on social media also wondered where Kendall Jenner was and why she wasn't part of these annual Christmas photos.However, the Kar-Jenners upped their game soon after by releasing individual family pictures. The Kim Kardashian family recently uploaded a photo, replete with white fairy lights and a bedecked North.