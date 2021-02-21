'Career Over?': Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Second Son Has Given Birth to a Sea of Taimur Memes
Saif and Kareena just welcomed their second son and Taimur Ali Khan is now an older brother | Image credit: PTI/Twitter
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, making Taimur an elder brother.
- Last Updated: February 21, 2021, 12:51 IST
After months of excitement and anticipation, the wait was finally over for fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after the couple welcomes their second son after Taimur on Sunday.
Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21.
With the birth of their second son, Taimur has now become an elder brother. Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016, is now four-years-old and since his birth, the little toddler has been the centre of intense media scrutiny and paparazzi frenzy.
On Sunday, the internet could not help but wonder what the little celebrity must be going through, now that there was a new baby on the block. While most congratulated Saif and Kareena for the birth of their son, Twitter was soon filled with thousands of Taimur memes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, shared photos of gifts that had arrived at her home earlier in the week, giving rise to speculation that the actress was getting ready to deliver. Several members of her family including her mother Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan visited the actors earlier on Tuesday, and it was speculated that she would be admitted to the hospital then. Kareena was eventually admitted to the hospital on Saturday night.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht in her pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police and Adipurush.
Saif has two other children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - from his marriage with his first wife Amrita Singh.