Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute to British Royal Family, Trolled for 'Colonial Hangover'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being trolled for paying tribute to England’s Royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought forth a discourse on social media over whether it’s morally correct for the general public to mourn her. The Queen leaves behind a fraught legacy, and people have been arguing heatedly over Britain’s colonial past. The matter is even more complicated for Indians and citizens of other countries which have been under British subjugation in the past.

Kareena shared an Instagram story of the Queen with a heart emoji over it, and also one of King Charles III and Prince William. She was criticised by people on the internet who called out the “colonial hangover” and alleged classism.

Kareena is not the only Bollywood celebrity to have paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Anushka Sharma posted the Queen’s photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in Grace”. Sushmita Sen also posted a picture of the monarch and condoled her demise. “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏,” she wrote.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to send his condolences. “Even though she was the Queen for 70Years, she also represented grace, compassion, dignity, strength, kindness. As an individual there was something inspirational about #QueenElizabeth! May her soul RIP!#OmShanti,” he wrote. Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty were some of the other celebrities who paid tributes.

In the presence of Royal family members at a private ceremony, Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in her beloved Windsor Castle after a historic state funeral attended by Kings and queens, world leaders, and tearful mourners lining the London streets. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 after a year of declining health. She was succeeded by her 73-year-old eldest son, King Charles III, who late Sunday said he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, had been “deeply touched” by the public’s flood of messages.

