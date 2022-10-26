Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh Having 'Meltdown' in Diwali Pic Becomes Meme

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Diwali celebrations at her home with Saif Ali Khan and their two kids Taimur and Jeh. Taimur and Jeh are the Internet’s darlings for their amusing antics; Jeh, in fact, is popularly dubbed “Jeh baba” by the Internet, after his mum’s nickname for him. In the Diwali photo shared by Kareena on Instagram, Jeh steals the show even though the rest of them are perfectly coordinating for pictures. The littlest member of the family was seen lying on the floor, apparently in the middle of a full-blown tantrum.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur went about taking the photo like nothing out of the ordinary was happening. Because nothing was. Any mum trying to get their kid to pose would attest to it. Naturally, Jeh being a “whole mood” is getting the full meme treatment on Desi Twitter.

no one:

Jeh at every party: https://t.co/F5e4GTwv0B — rasiya (@goldencranlia) October 24, 2022

Jeh represents my life right now pic.twitter.com/u9Bcn3IQaw — Lyra- Noor (@LyraNoor) October 24, 2022

Jeh baba being a total mood is my favourite genre of memes pic.twitter.com/Y2XGQFSTdO — single malt scotch (@its_zaalima) October 24, 2022

Jeh is such a mood fr … pic.twitter.com/w1HDaYMvHq — Priyu (@a_dreamy_soul_) October 25, 2022

Idk what Jeh is going through but I relate… pic.twitter.com/z2EJeD1vGd — Tanzim Pardiwalla (@peppertan) October 24, 2022

“That last picture highlights, me laying on the floor, crying and my problems laughing at me,” an Instagram user commented under Kareena’s photos. “Watch out 4th one… real pataka of Diwali,” joked another. “Normalizing the toddler meltdown! Love it,” said another. Another wrote, “Hahahaha last pic is the actual depiction of family pictures.”

Kareena’s photos with Jeh often have the Internet floored. Recently, the mum-son duo struck a pose before going off to work. In the photos, Kareena can be seen holding Jeh’s hand as they pose in the corridor of a hotel. Jeh can be seen in an all-black outfit, paired with black glasses. In the first photo, he looks at his mum curiously and in the second one, he strikes a pose holding Kareena’s hand. Sharing the photos, Bebo wrote, “Off to work with my Boy…❤️❤️but a quick Pose before we leave…⭐️❤️#Jeh baba #Kaam pe chalo..”

