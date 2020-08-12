Kareena-Saif Are Expecting Their Second Baby and Twitter is Worried Taimur's 'Career is Over'

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little one stepped into the world, our media (including us) has been obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur's perfect airport look, Taimur wearing goggles, Taimur eats ice cream, Taimur posing for the paparazzi, cute baby Taimur enjoying Christmas, chubby-cheeked Taimur spending quality time with parents-- in short, the kid has been all over the Internet doing a LOT of things since 2016.

The kid was only a few days old and his name stirred up a controversy on Twitter. Taimur is back in news again, trending on social media, but this time he's unhappy or that is what netizens would like to imagine.

On Wednesday, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

A statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Will the spotlight from Taimur be taken away? Will no one care about Taimur anymore? Is Taimur's "career" over?

These and many questions arose in the minds of meme-makers online who felt that Taimur's successful run on social media and the paparazzi's obsession with li'l Pataudi may soon come to an end.

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan is expecting second child and Taimur Ali khan will lose the media attention Taimur Ali Khan right now : pic.twitter.com/ucedCmBOEG — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are expecting their second child Meanwhile taimur pic.twitter.com/FefmfvH0Ne — K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) August 12, 2020

Taimur's reaction after he gets to know that #SaifAliKhan announced that they're expecting their second child pic.twitter.com/uYOhhfbfCN — श्रीjan (@Shrijannnn) August 12, 2020

Taimur after realising ‘ab property mein 4 hisse honge’:#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/lwRXckV9Wc — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) August 12, 2020

Taimur after hearing the news of second baby #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/xTri4CmhN4 — Ranting Indian (@cleverindianboy) August 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor having a baby.Taimur: pic.twitter.com/FmSuDxAVSP — Vrush (@vrushhat) August 12, 2020

Notably, the announcement comes on the birthday of Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with Amrita Singh. She turned 25 on Wednesday.