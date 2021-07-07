'Karen' Narrates Experience of Creating Scene at Wedding After Eating Too Much Dairy

Wedding is one of the most important days of a person’s life and people go beyond their usual limits to make it memorable. Couples splurge on the venue, decoration and the food at their wedding reception to make their special day memorable for even the guests. Ideally, guests too should behave in a way that leaves the newlyweds with only positive memories. However, sometimes, people just cannot stop themselves from complaining even at the cost of ruining someone’s important day. Sharing her story in an anonymous Reddit post, a woman narrated how she ended up creating a scene at a wedding reception of her boyfriend’s mother after having too much of the dairy products and running to the bathroom. She writes that almost everything on the menu that day had cheese in it and while the food tasted amazing, the overdose of cheese and dairy products gave her loose motions.

She explains that one of the times when she came out of the washroom after using it, she noticed the groom’s daughter ‘snickering’ about her horrible experience. Later, when she went up the stage to see the newlyweds, her boyfriend’s mother asked if she was enjoying her time at the wedding and the woman gave her brutally honest opinion.

She told her how the overload of cheese in the food menu had created a problem for her and suggested that the menu should have had more balanced options as many people are dairy sensitive. She even told the groom about his daughters’ behaviour who in turn gave her a weird look and said that he did not want to hear more about it.

The woman’s honest opinion about the experience did not go well with her boyfriend who was left annoyed after the incident. He told to have just lied instead of complaining to the couple on the wedding day. The woman added that she was not sure if her boyfriend’s mother was annoyed but she didn’t appear very angry about the complaint.

