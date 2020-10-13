Karma? Bull Attacks Old Man after He Beats It with a Stick in Viral Video

We've all seen far too many cute cat and dog videos go viral on social media.

In fact, these are even high points in our lives on very dull days. While videos involving animals that spread like a phenomenon are mostly the reassuring, harmless kinds, there are a few of them that show animals attacking humans.

The following video is of the latter variety. Here, you can see a bull that's busy minding its own business reach its tipping point after it's provoked by a man with a stick.

In the video footage, we can see the bull standing quietly on the side of the road minding its own business, when an old man passing by suddenly starts hitting the bull with a stick. He lands the first blow with his stick on the bulls back, while the second hits the bull on its head. Before he could land the third blow, infuriated by the sudden provocation, the bull turns around in defence and attacks the old man with a head butt. He was lucky not to be gored by its horns or repeatedly kicked later.

Due to the head on attack by the bull, the old man can be seen flung in the air as he hits a wall and lands on the floor of the road. Fortunately, the old man seems not to be injured seriously as he lifts himself, but the whole incident is quite disturbing. The bull can be seen leaving from there, it pauses for a moment to check if it is still under attack, glances at the old man and proceeds to leave.

Two people who were sitting and chatting in the street/lane bore are witness to the series of incidents right in front of their eyes. Startled by the attack, they could be seen trying to leave from the scene but stay back once the bull flings the old man and starts to walk away. One of them could be seen walking towards the old man to check on him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the video has since gone viral. It has been viewed over 43,000 times. Many users tweeted by calling the old man’s attack foolish and stated that he deserved it. While others said the bull taught the old man a good lesson.