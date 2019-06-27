‘Karma Will Get You': Heartbreaking Photo of Abandoned Puppy Draws Internet's Ire
Animal control officer Sharon Norton of Brookhaven, Mississippi, said she felt sick as she found the puppy sitting in an armchair by the roadside, terrified and possibly waiting for its owner to return and take it back home.
The puppy was found 'starving to death' on an abandoned armchair in Mississippi| Image credit: Facebook
An abandoned puppy was “slowly starving to death” after being dumped on a deserted road in the United States.
Animal control officer Sharon Norton of Brookhaven, Mississippi, said she felt sick as she found the puppy sitting in an armchair by the roadside, terrified and possibly waiting for its owner to return and take it back home. She also found a television dumped nearby.
“I get a message this morning to go check out this dog that's in the chair, this is what I pulled up and seen.. To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy.. but one day Karma will meet up with you,” she wrote on Facebook.
Norton’s post, which has been shared over 2,000 times, has left netizens fuming .
“Tears.. how could someone do this,” one person wrote. “…shame on whoever did this!” commented another. Others said it was it was “the most pitiful thing” they had ever seen.
“Just monsters who do this and their day will come,” another comment read. “I felt sick to my stomach,” TODAY quoted Norton as saying.
“He was just too scared because it was a strange area,” the officer said. “It’s a deserted road. On both sides it was nothing but woods,” she said. Norton had difficulty trying to get the pup off his chair but earned his trust after she hand-fed him food.
Norton said she could feel his tail thumping against her back as she carried him to her truck.
