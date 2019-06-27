Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

‘Karma Will Get You': Heartbreaking Photo of Abandoned Puppy Draws Internet's Ire

Animal control officer Sharon Norton of Brookhaven, Mississippi, said she felt sick as she found the puppy sitting in an armchair by the roadside, terrified and possibly waiting for its owner to return and take it back home.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Karma Will Get You': Heartbreaking Photo of Abandoned Puppy Draws Internet's Ire
The puppy was found 'starving to death' on an abandoned armchair in Mississippi| Image credit: Facebook
Loading...

An abandoned puppy was “slowly starving to death” after being dumped on a deserted road in the United States.

Animal control officer Sharon Norton of Brookhaven, Mississippi, said she felt sick as she found the puppy sitting in an armchair by the roadside, terrified and possibly waiting for its owner to return and take it back home. She also found a television dumped nearby.

“I get a message this morning to go check out this dog that's in the chair, this is what I pulled up and seen.. To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food. Shame on you for doing this to this puppy.. but one day Karma will meet up with you,” she wrote on Facebook.

Norton’s post, which has been shared over 2,000 times, has left netizens fuming .

“Tears.. how could someone do this,” one person wrote. “…shame on whoever did this!” commented another. Others said it was it was “the most pitiful thing” they had ever seen.

“Just monsters who do this and their day will come,” another comment read. “I felt sick to my stomach,” TODAY quoted Norton as saying.

“He was just too scared because it was a strange area,” the officer said. “It’s a deserted road. On both sides it was nothing but woods,” she said. Norton had difficulty trying to get the pup off his chair but earned his trust after she hand-fed him food.

Norton said she could feel his tail thumping against her back as she carried him to her truck.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram