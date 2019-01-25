English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
An auto-driver in Karnataka has been providing free transport services round the clock to pregnant women in emergencies.
Image credits: Twitter
An auto-driver in Karnataka has been providing transport services around the clock to pregnant women during emergencies.
Mallikarjun, who is a resident of Shanthi Nagar in Kalburagi city, Karnataka, has been delivering (pun intended) women, free of cost, to hospital in times of emergency the for the last years.
What made him start this systematic chain of good deeds? In an interview with ANI, he reveals that there was one particular incident that made him start the service.
"My pregnant sister faced problem in going hospital five years ago, there was no ambulance here. So I do this. The number is written behind my auto, people call me up when they need an auto," he said.
Over the last five years, Mallikarjun has helped over a hundred pregnant women through his free transportation service.
Mallikarjun owns four autos, which all clearly mention his mobile number and details about the 24-hours a day, seven days a week commuting service he provides.
He isn't the first autowallah to do this. An autowalla in Hyderabad, another in Vijaypura, provide very similar services.
One common thread connects the pregnant women - they all needed a vehicle in a time of emergency, and one was not available. As a means to counter that, these good samaritans started providing free services around the lock, so more women do not face the same fate.
