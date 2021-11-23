Finding a life partner can be difficult. The Brahmin community in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka found that the search becomes more tiring if the groom is a priest or farmer living in a village. Even wealth and educational qualifications have failed to secure good partners for these men. However, a programme started by a Mutt has brought a ray of hope into the lives of men who have been forced to remain bachelors. In the ‘Saptapadi’ programme started by Shri Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt of Sirsi, members travel to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to find suitable Brahmin brides. The initiative conceived under the leadership of the mutt pontiff Shri Gangadharendra Saraswati Swamy is executed well by Venkatramana Belli and Narayana Hegde. ‘Saptapadi’, meaning seven steps (vows) taken during wedding, is a meet and greet event where prospective grooms visit with their families, share their details and discuss the issues they face in bride hunting.

“Finding brides has been a very tough task especially if the boy lives in a village and with his family. Tougher if he is a priest or a farmer. Even if he is well educated, and is affluent with large farms, situation remained the same. Many families came to the Mutt and expressed their helplessness. We decided to take things into our hands," said Venkatramana Belli.

Dowry menace in UP, MP

With the help of several people in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Venkatramana and his team travelled to several places in these states and did some ground work. Ghanashyam Mishra, Trilokanath Dwivedi, Nimisha Dwivedi are some people from Balrampur, Banaras and Ayodhya who helped him in making some major breakthrough. “During my travel to these places, I understood one thing. There are large number of Brahmin families in Awadh, UP and surrounding areas - Ayodhya, Banaras and such places. Dowry has played villain in the lives of these families where they are struggling to get their daughters married. The sub-groups are different, there is a major cultural difference, the rituals and customs vary, but they belong to the Brahmin community and if they find the proposal trustworthy, they were ready to marry their daughters down south happily," said Venkatramana.

Since 2013, 40 men have found brides from various towns and cities of central India and 39 are happily married through this programme. The basic necessity is that the boy should be able to speak Hindi. In order to find a bride and get married, several youths have taken an interest in learning Hindi as well. The dowry is so high in the Brahmin communities of central India that even if the father of the bride has more than 20 acres of farm land, he will not be able to agree to the demands of the groom there. For them, the proposals from Uttara Kannada came as a boon.

A Happy Family

Nirupama Upadhya who is now Nirupama Bhat after marriage is a happily married woman in Yellapur. She is a post graduate in English from Balrampur in UP. “When we got a proposal from this family, my parents enquired about the occupation of the groom. My husband runs a catering business and we also have an areca nut farm. Another girl from my village was married to the elder son of the family. So her father shared details of this place and life here. My parents were convinced and so was I. My husband can speak Hindi and I have learnt a bit of Kannada now. We were married in 2017 and have a three-year-old daughter Niharika who speaks both Hindi and Kannada.

“Initially, it was a different world altogether. I had never travelled outside UP before this. Food, festival and language were different. But my in-laws have been very supportive. They let me take charge of the kitchen since I was the new one here. I learnt to make sambar. I used to prepare roti, dal, rice and sambar for lunch. While other family members ate rice and sambar, I used to eat roti and dal. I was allowed to follow all rituals and festivals that I did back at my parents’ place. I learnt newer customs here. Now, this is my home. My parents and brothers keep visiting us. My cousin has been staying with me now. My mother-in-law understands Hindi but can’t speak the language. But we have been living well” says Nirupama.

“We had looked into around 30 proposals before finding a bride from UP," says Manjunath Parameshwar Keregadde, Nirupama’s husband. “I was 31 when I got married and we had lost hope before that. We attended the Saptapadi program and they told us the criteria. I knew Hindi so I fit in and Nirupama entered my life and home," he adds.

“Most boys in my in-laws’ place are very irresponsible. So finding an educated groom for their daughter is a very tough task. My father-in-law owns 50 acres of land. But the demands of grooms there is so high that he couldn’t fulfil them. Situation is same in many households. Nirupama has very well adjusted to our lifestyle now. She prepares dosa, idli, avalakki and other breakfast items that we eat here. She has learnt the language as well. We are leading a happy life," says Manjunath.

“Most people in Brahmin communities of UP, MP and other northern states don’t know about the demand for brides at our places. There are several poor families who will be helped by the groom’s family. There are several instances where the groom’s family has taken care of all the expenses of the wedding. Most times, weddings happen at Karnataka at groom’s place. But there are a few instances where the bride’s family insists on marrying off their daughter at their native places," explained Venkatramana.

