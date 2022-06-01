Karnataka Bride Objects to Groom Touching her Neck while Garlanding, Wedding Cancelled

A marriage in Karnataka was called off after the bride threw a fit because the groom touched her neck while garlanding her. According to a report by Daijiworld, the girl was from Moodukonaje and boy from Naravi. Their wedding was scheduled to take place on May 25 at Naravi. The feast had been prepared for 500 guests. As part of wedding customs, the bride and groom were asked to exchange garlands. When the garland was put around the bride’s neck, she suddenly threw it away and walked out of the wedding hall. She said that the groom’s hand had touched her neck.

The groom’s side felt insulted by such behaviour and called the wedding off. This led to heated arguments between the two sides and the police had to intervene. The cops tried to mediate between the two parties, but the groom’s side did not budge and finally no wedding took place. The food prepared for the wedding was distributed among local schools.

A few days ago, a woman had called off her wedding after it was revealed accidentally that the groom was bald. A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao refused to marry the groom after wedding rituals had already gotten under way. This particular incident occurred in Unnao, reports IANS. Half of the wedding rituals had been completed and the main ones were scheduled for early morning. However, the bride decided to put her foot down midway and the reason might point to the relevance of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 movie Bala.

Ayushmann’s film had portrayed the struggles of a bald man who suffered from premature balding and had to hide the fact from his fiancé (played by Yami Gautam). In the Uttar Pradesh incident, something similar occurred. The bride’s reason for refusal was the groom’s baldness. As per a report in Times Now, the groom fainted before going into the mandap and his wig accidentally came off as he fell to the ground. Everyone saw that he was bald, a fact he had hidden from the bride’s family.

