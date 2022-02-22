Karnataka Bus Conductor in Trouble for Charging No Ticket for Passenger's Jackfruit

Incidents, where bus conductors have issued tickets to roosters and other animals, have been known earlier. But on two different occasions in Karnataka bus conductors have been slapped with notice for not issuing tickets to a Jackfruit and a Gas stove. Yep, you read that right. A woman in Raichur got into a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with an LPG gas stove that weighed about half a kg. The checking inspector got onto the bus and started verifying the tickets issued to the passengers. He noticed that the lady holding the stove was given a ticket for herself and not for the stove which he termed as ‘extra luggage.’ He blamed the conductor Goraknath for failing in his duties and imposed disciplinary action against him.

In another similar incident, a jackfruit pushed a bus conductor to the edge. A specially-abled man was carrying a jackfruit which approximately weighed a kilo in a KSRTC bus in Arasikere. While doing a similar inspection, the checking inspector held conductor Raghu guilty for not charging for the jackfruit. Raghu tried to explain in every possible way that such a small weighing item cannot be charged extra and it was just a fruit after all. But apparently, the inspector didn’t listen and slapped a disciplinary notice against him.

Advertisement

As per the norms of KSRTC, passengers are allowed to carry luggage weighing up to 25kg along with them. Anything above that is considered as an extra ticket and will have to be paid an extra amount. The passengers in both these buses expressed shock and surprise at the actions of the checking inspectors.

Earlier this month, a sincere bus conductor wanting to add to the efforts, sprang a surprise. He issued a ticket to a rooster accompanying a passenger in Telangana’s Karim Nagar district. A video of the incident went viral on social media soon after it caused raised eyebrows among fellow passengers. It is per norms that the TSRTC collects charges for luggage from its travellers. Generally, tickets are not issued for animals and birds in the RTC buses as the passengers are accustomed to bringing them along. However, a conductor of Godavarikhani depot in Karim Nagar district had issued a ticket for a rooster along with its owner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.