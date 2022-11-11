Karnataka Bus Passenger Charged Rs 10 Extra For Carrying Laptop

A passenger travelling on a North-western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus was taken aback when the conductor asked him to pay an extra Rs 10 for carrying a laptop. The incident took place when the passenger was travelling from Gadag to Hubballi. Speaking to The Indian Express, the passenger revealed that he had turned on his laptop to work while travelling. When the driver noticed the device, he approached the passenger and demanded Rs 10 for carrying the laptop.

The passenger revealed, “The driver-cum-conductor came up to me and cited an order issued by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and said it applies to NWKRTC too. The order does not mention laptops in the list of luggage that can be carried free of cost unless they cross the 30 kg threshold”.

The passenger alleged that after speaking with some of his conductor friends, he found out that some bus drivers and other transportation staff had been instructed by higher authorities to charge extra for customers who use laptops while travelling. “I was also told that if the conductors and officials fail to levy the additional amount, then they run the risk of being fined,” he added.

The October 29 circular by KSRTC details various modifications to the current luggage regulations. A passenger is permitted to transport items like rice, ragi, vegetables, fans, mixer grinder boxes, coconuts, and backpacks at no additional charge, according to the order. If the aforementioned items weigh more than 30 kg, however, there will be additional fees. Laptops are not included in the list of products that can be carried for free. According to the passenger, certain transportation officials allegedly utilise this loophole as a justification to overcharge travellers. The passenger added that the fee is dependent on both the length of the trip and the quantity of extra luggage.

Gadag depot division controller G Seenaiah told the national daily “As per the circular, extra charges will be levied on electronic devices such as TVs, refrigerators, and desktops, starting from Rs 5 onwards based on the number of units and the distance”.

However, he clarified that there is no charge for laptops and action will be taken against transport officials who defy the order.

