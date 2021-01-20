India's First 'Toy Cluster' Comes up in Karnataka to Boost Indigenous Toy Production

Karnataka Chief Minister Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday performed the inaugural ceremony for India's first integrated manufacturing cluster of toys in Koppal.

The Koppal Toy Cluster in Koppal is a first-of-its-kind initiative to boost the production of toys in the region. The Toy Cluster, however, will not be making traditional wooden Kinnal toys that Koppal is indigenously famous for. Instead, they will be selling plastic toys to scale up the manufacture and sale of indigenous toys.

The project, however, is set to create a large-scale impact on local employment by generating nearly one lakh jobs - direct and indirect - in the span of one year.

The Koppal Toy Cluster is projected to house 100 toy production units spread across a sprawling 400-acre expanse. Being developed by Aeques Infra, the initiative is projected to attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Karnataka is the country's third-largest manufacturer of toys, the market for which is expected to cross 310 million dollars by the end of 2030.

Earlier in the year, the central government launched the 'Toycathon' initiative with the aim to make India a global hub for the manufacture of toys.

The Toycathon is based on nine themes — Indian culture, history, knowledge of India and ethos; learning, education and schooling; social and human values; occupations and specific fields; environment; divyang ; fitness and sport; out-of-the-box, creative and logical thinking and rediscovering traditional Indian toys.

The Toycathon will have three levels — junior, senior and startup.

According to officials, participants will have two options for idea submission -- they can either submit ideas for the published problem statements or under the novel toy concepts category. The timeline to submit proposals is from 5 to 20 January.

"This is the high time we utilise brightest creative minds and carve out games based on our Indian culture, tradition and heritage and stories of ancient India showcasing the beliefs and traditions of people," a senior official told PTI.

Speaking at a press conference held at the launch of the initiative, Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani had said that the move was intended to reduce India's dependence on foreign toy imports anb make the country more self-reliant by promoting indigenous toymakers and boosting production.