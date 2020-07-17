Karnataka Cong Leader Wants You to Have Rum and Two Fried Eggs to Beat Coronavirus

In another bizarre cure for the coronavirus, a Congress Councillor in Karnataka has come up with a novel remedy to keep Covid-19 at bay.

In a viral video, Congress leader Ravichandra Gatti, who belongs to Ullal city in Mangaluru, recommended rum and two half-fried eggs to beat the virus.

"Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90 ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes," said Gatti in the viral video.

Gatti also said that he has tried many medicines to tackle the virus and after everything failed, he's of the opinion that only rum and eggs will work.

"Many people are there in Bengaluru and Madikeri who drink rum but I do not drink or eat fish," he said further adding, "I am not suggesting this as a politician, but as a member of the corona committee."

The video was tweeted by an Indian journalist Vincent D'souza and since then it has gone viral with people slamming the Councillor and calling him a 'covidiot'.

#Mangaluru In this video that has gone viral, Ravichandra Gatti, Congress Councillor from Ullal CMC, asks people to drink rum, eat half boiled egg omelette, both sprinkled with pepper powder, to keep Covid-19 at bay @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxwc5BWfy8 — vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) July 16, 2020

He is fully immersed in Rum....leave him.alone — venugopal (@ksvenu247) July 16, 2020

😂😂😂😂, Total jokergiri. — ROHAN J. GONSALVES (@rjgms) July 16, 2020

Old monk warriors unite 😂 https://t.co/yF804sBjoh — Manish (@journomanish) July 16, 2020

An official at the Ullal Municipal Commissioner's office said Councillors have been made members in the ward-level Covid task force committees, reports the New Indian Express.

Times of India quoted Mangaluru MLA UT Khader stating, "Gatti has been a social worker for the past 15 years. We will also discuss the matter with party leaders and take a decision."