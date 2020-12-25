Karnataka Cop Flooded with Calls for Sexual Favours after Teacher Posts Her Number in Men's Toilet

A woman police officer in Karnataka has been flooded with harassing phone calls after a male school teacher posted her phone on the walls of a public toilet.

The shocking incident took place in Chikkamagaluru when 33-year-old Satish CM of Kadur posted the phone number of the 32-year-old cop inside a men's toilet at Kadur bus stand.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused had been in contact with the cop since 2017 after their former classmates added them on a WhatsApp group. Since then, Satish would regularly send text messages and make calls to the cop, who ignored the advances.

This angered him so much that he removed the woman from the WhatsApp group. Despite friends adding her again, Satish removed her again. This led to an argument between him and the cop.

After Satish scribbled the cop's phone number in the public toilet, the victim started getting phone calls seeking sexual favours and treating her like a sex worker.

On Monday, Satish was arrested under sections 354d (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code, after the cop lodged a complaint against him.

The case is similar to an incident in Bengaluru in September last year when a woman complained against a male police office in Banasawadi police station who started sending her lewd messages and calling her "sweetheart" after she visited the station to lodge a complaint.

A complaint had been lodged against the cop at the time. But crimes against women are endemic in the state. Even as Karnataka ranked sixth in the country in The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), it scored relatively low when it came to other aspects such as gender equality. The state scored 43 against the national average of 36.

The Karnataka Cabinet in October last year approved the installation of 16,000 surveillance cameras and GIS-based crime mapping devices for predictive policing under a ₹ 667 crore proposal for women safety under the Nirbhaya Fund.