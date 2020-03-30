BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Cop Paints 'Corona Danger' on Road to Keep Lockdown Violators Away

Bengaluru cops paints streets to fight coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

Bengaluru cops paints streets to fight coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

Dayananda Shegunasi was seen drawing coronavirus rangolis with white chalk on a road in Belgaum to make passersby aware of the dangers of the virus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Share this:

After the Chennai cop with the coronavirus helmet went viral in India, Twitter seems to have found another desi cop who is using his artistry to spread the message of safety.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, policemen in the country have been at the forefront of the news for both good or bad reasons. While cops from several states and cities faced criticism for using excessive force against alleged lockdown violators, some earned praise and respect for their peaceful yet effective initiatives to covey the message of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent COVID-19.

A similar incident was seen in Karnataka where a cop by the name of Dayananda Shegunasi was seen drawing coronavirus rangolis with white chalk on a road in Belgaum to make passersby aware of the dangers of the virus. "Corona Danger - Stay away from me", he wrote, along with an image of a mean-looking representation of the virus itself, replete with a desi tilak (sacred forehead mark).

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the images have been going viral for all the right reasons.

Shegunasi was not the only cop in the last few days to have gone viral for his creative efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and enforce the 21-day total lockdown which was implemented on March 24 midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. From rehashing popular songs to painting coronavirus graffiti on city walls, the efforts of some cops have earned praise. However, the efforts have been marred by the increasing reports and videos of police brutality across the country since the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story