Karnataka Cop Paints 'Corona Danger' on Road to Keep Lockdown Violators Away

After the Chennai cop with the coronavirus helmet went viral in India, Twitter seems to have found another desi cop who is using his artistry to spread the message of safety.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, policemen in the country have been at the forefront of the news for both good or bad reasons. While cops from several states and cities faced criticism for using excessive force against alleged lockdown violators, some earned praise and respect for their peaceful yet effective initiatives to covey the message of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent COVID-19.

A similar incident was seen in Karnataka where a cop by the name of Dayananda Shegunasi was seen drawing coronavirus rangolis with white chalk on a road in Belgaum to make passersby aware of the dangers of the virus. "Corona Danger - Stay away from me", he wrote, along with an image of a mean-looking representation of the virus itself, replete with a desi tilak (sacred forehead mark).

Karnataka: A policeman, Dayananda Shegunasi, paints 'Corona danger - stay away from me' on a road in Belgaum to spread awareness about #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Y5Pmk30GLc — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the images have been going viral for all the right reasons.

It is aimed at People who aimlessly roam about on the roads without having any social responsibility. They have to and will notice. Good job by the police. — #StayHome#StaySafe (@Harish99998) March 30, 2020

Awesome — Bhanu singh (@Sheshna33272015) March 30, 2020

Shegunasi was not the only cop in the last few days to have gone viral for his creative efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and enforce the 21-day total lockdown which was implemented on March 24 midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. From rehashing popular songs to painting coronavirus graffiti on city walls, the efforts of some cops have earned praise. However, the efforts have been marred by the increasing reports and videos of police brutality across the country since the coronavirus lockdown.