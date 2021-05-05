Karnataka Cops Turn to Pressure Cooker Steam Therapy for Inhaling Exercise Amid Covid-19

As the coronavirus continues to spread its tentacles everywhere, doctors are advising the public to ensure that they practice breathing exercises on a daily basis. Keeping that in mind, police personnel at the Sarjapur police station in Karnataka have come up with an unique idea. Cops at the police station gather around a, as quirky it might sound- a pressure cooker which has been transformed into an inhaling device. So how does this work? The pressure cooker is filled with boiled water and herbs and leaves of medicinal plants like neem, tulsi and eucalyptus are also added to it. The cooker when it emits steam is inhaled by the police officers through tubes. Apart from this, the police personnel have also regularly incorporated into their daily regime pranayama and taking kashaya or kada and zinc tablets to help keep themselves more fit and ensuring they don’t fall ill due to Covid-19.

The inhaling pressure cooker has a steel pipe and a pair of vents to help two police officers at a time to inhale. Harish V, the station in-charge reportedly told The Hindu that the staff take turns to inhale from the device before they return home and before their shift. The cops are also at times given zinc tablets for themselves and their families too. But the pressure cooker has become a regular inhaling exercise device for them.

The idea of the pressure cooker has also caught up at the Barke police station in Mangaluru. Here the staff has arranged for a steel pipe having four vents and tied to a wooden frame. The three vents can be used to inhale steam and the fourth is connected to a pressure cooker.

The device is reportedly the brainchild of inspector Jyotirling Honakatti, who made it in Belagavi last year. Many other police stations in Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Haveri districts have also been inspired to start similar inhaling exercises at their offices.

In a similar example, some villages in Gujarat’s Mehsana district have devised their own way to deal with the pandemic. The villages have a steam inhalation of an ‘ayurvedic’ (herbal) concoction, a sort of prophylactic. In Tareti village located about 3 KM from the headquarters of Mehsana district, some 20-30 persons queue up outside village sarpanch Pina Patel’s residence to inhale the steam of an ayurvedic concoction daily.

