Karnataka Cyclist Has a Unique 'Jugaad' to Avoid Police's Lathi During Lockdown

Visuals of police lathi charging violators of the first ‘Janta Curfew’ last year are still afresh in people’s minds. The precursor to the national lockdown saw citizens, who were seen outside, facing the brunt of the long stick. Since then, it has become a new normal for lockdown violators to get a swing or two of the police cane. However, as the saying goes “necessity is the mother of invention," a cyclist in Karnataka has found a novel way of circumventing the dreaded lathi.

In a video shared on Twitter by journalist Nolan Pinto, this cyclist in the Udupi district is seen going about his way but with an aluminum sheet fixed at the back of his seat in a vertical position, thus saving his back from turning blue. The man was also seen protecting his head with a helmet and with the mandatory facemask.

“With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask," tweeted Pinto after reports of police strictness against lockdown violators emerged from Karnataka.

The cyclist’s unique idea received praise from netizens who applauded the man for finding a way around the police lathi.

With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask 🙂 @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/hoTWV7vBSm— Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) May 11, 2021

“What an idea;" said one user while another used Yoda (of Star Wars) language to hail the man. “Haha, if he must go, go he must."

Karnataka, which has replaced Maharashtra as the worst-hit state by Covid in terms of active caseload, is under strict two-week lockdown till May 24. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa while announcing the lockdown last week had said no person will be allowed to roam outside after 10 am in the state. During this period, essential facilities such as dairy, meat and vegetable shops will function from 6-10 am only.

Karnataka reported 39,998 new Covid cases on May 12, and the active infections in the state are now 5,92,182.

