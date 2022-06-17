Karnataka Elephant Goes on Epic Journey to Find Mate, Returns with Own Herd

A pet animal returning to its owner even after years isn’t a new thing. But ever heard of an elephant returning to the place where it was brought up? Well, this elephant in Karnataka not just returned, he came back after building his own herd! Meet Kusha, a 36-year-old male elephant who walked for over 3,500 km for an entire year and reached a place which perhaps is his home.

Kusha is a wild elephant by birth. In 2016, somewhere in the forests of Chettalli of Madikeri district he lived with a herd that frequently ransacked the nearby coffee plantations. After villagers complained to forest department about frequent elephant attacks, few elephants were caught and brought to Dubare elephant camp in Coorg. Kusha was one of them. Since then he has mingled well with the other pachyderms and has led a happy life, say foresters.

But by 2018 Kusha wandered off in deep forest in search of a mate. Frightened that he was lost, staff at Dubare searched for days, found and brought him back to the camp. People for animals and few other animal rights organizations stepped in and pressurized state government to set Kusha free since it is also his right to go wherever he wishes and find a mate.

By then the staff had a strong relationship with Kusha. But, government passed an order to set Kusha free in the forest. So, by first week of June 2021, he was taken to a place called Moolehole by truck. After an overnight travel of 400 odd kilometers, Kusha was set free into the Bandipura forest area. “We were all in tears, we didn’t know if we would see Kusha again at all. We loved him dearly,” remembers Doreyappa, the mahout who was Kusha’s caretaker.

A radio collar was put around his neck to track his whereabouts. After a week of wandering in and around Bandipur, Kusha moved towards Kerala forest area. After a few months he was spotted again in Nagarahole forest range of Karnataka. This went on for about an year. Kusha travelled more than 3500 kilometers in this time.

“He must have been searching for his caretakers all this while. Roaming around Karnataka forest range indicates this,” said Dubare DRFO Ranjan. Finally, a week ago, he reached Dubare. But the forest officials were dumbstruck to spot four other elephants with Kusha. He had a herd of his own!

Elephants follow matriarchal family system where females are the heads of the herd. There are three females and one male along with Kusha now. Looks like he just didn’t get a partner, he got an entire family who he convinced and brought back to Dubare.

“Look, how well we have taken care of Kusha. He loves us so much that he brought his new family along to live with us, he chose us,” said a visibly happy Doreyappa.

But, the Dubare elephant camp is unable to let Kusha and his new mates inside due to the earlier government order. Forest department has decided to write letters to the officials concerned and departments in the state government to let them take these elephants in. Even now, Kusha is roaming around the camp with his new family.

