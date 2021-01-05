Karnataka Farmer Creates Unique Water Mill to Generate Electricity, VVS Laxman Hails Invention

A farmer in Karnataka has found a way to generate electricity for his household after being denied supply from local power authority. His idea of using a unique technique is winning the hearts of the netizens. The incident also caught the eye of former cricketer VVS Laxman who shared about this incredible innovation on social media.

The farmer named Siddappa, who lives in a remote village of the state, has designed a water mill using plastic tubs and timber which is capable of generating about 150 watts of power. The device uses water that flows in a canal located near his house. The only issue is that the water flow is not constant throughout the year.

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. This is very true in Siddappa’s case who took upon the task after he was denied electricity supply by the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM), for the reason that his house was located in a remote area. Siddappa got the idea of the mill from the windmills on the hills of Naragund which he had observed.

The farmer claims that the mill can generate enough power for about 10 bulbs of 60 watts and two television sets at the same time. He says that if he could get perennial water supply through the canal, he would be able to provide electricity to the entire village.

VVS Laxman shared an image of Siddappa with his unique power generating device on Twitter. He said that the farmer spent just Rs 5000 to construct the water mill that generates electricity using the canal water and that he gets about 150 watts of power through it.

Incredible- A farmer from rural Karnataka, Siddappa has designed a water mill to generate electricity and operates it in the canal near his house. He spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal. pic.twitter.com/tFN5JHmqBo — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2021

The former cricketer wrote that the only obstacle was that the water in the canal flows for only a few months. Laxman added that the farmer could generate electricity for his entire village if only he could get a continuous supply of water through the canal.

The only obstacle is that canal has water for only few months in a year.He could generate electricity for the entire village if he could get a regular supply of water through the canal.Siddappa is an example of how one can bring a larger change without having enough resources — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2021

A user thanked Laxman for sharing the inspirational news, along with a request that Siddappa should be helped immediately.

Thanks Laxman garu for bringing this kind of news to us ..your tweets are educating many ..And Siddappa should be helped immediately to scale up the process Hats off 🇮🇳👌💪 — Telugu Cinema Fun (@TCinemaFun) January 3, 2021

Another user mentioned that the authorities should be ashamed of their act for not providing electricity to Siddappa.

Now that this has got limelight, the authorities should be ashamed for not providing electcity before hand, also they might harass him for not having permissions to produce electricity on canal. GREAT Digital India — KALYAN (@iwillquestionu) January 3, 2021

Many others also shared Siddappa's story on social media:

Thank you Sir for sharing this wonderful RISE STORY... One of the finest example of Accepting No Limits.... — satish balesgol (@balesgol_satish) January 3, 2021

Wow!Sir...shown us that a Human is capable doing 'incredible miracles'..... — S Nagaraja (@SNagara88256994) January 3, 2021

Great work, Y comman people understand how to make uses of surroundings with low budget but policy makers couldn't understands @NITIAayog @GVMC_OFFICIAL@startupindia @nitin_gadkari @PMOIndia — @Srinu Bessetty (@alnusrinu2005) January 4, 2021

Laxman’s tweet has been liked by more than 15,000 times and has garnered a lot of positive comments from the Twitterati.