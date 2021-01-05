News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Karnataka Farmer Creates Unique Water Mill to Generate Electricity, VVS Laxman Hails Invention
3-MIN READ

Karnataka Farmer Creates Unique Water Mill to Generate Electricity, VVS Laxman Hails Invention

Siddappa spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal. (Credit:VVS Laxman/Twitter)

Siddappa spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal. (Credit:VVS Laxman/Twitter)

The farmer named Siddappa, who lives in a remote village of the state, has designed a water mill using plastic tubs and timber which is capable of generating about 150 watts of power.

A farmer in Karnataka has found a way to generate electricity for his household after being denied supply from local power authority. His idea of using a unique technique is winning the hearts of the netizens. The incident also caught the eye of former cricketer VVS Laxman who shared about this incredible innovation on social media.

The farmer named Siddappa, who lives in a remote village of the state, has designed a water mill using plastic tubs and timber which is capable of generating about 150 watts of power. The device uses water that flows in a canal located near his house. The only issue is that the water flow is not constant throughout the year.

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. This is very true in Siddappa’s case who took upon the task after he was denied electricity supply by the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM), for the reason that his house was located in a remote area. Siddappa got the idea of the mill from the windmills on the hills of Naragund which he had observed.

The farmer claims that the mill can generate enough power for about 10 bulbs of 60 watts and two television sets at the same time. He says that if he could get perennial water supply through the canal, he would be able to provide electricity to the entire village.

VVS Laxman shared an image of Siddappa with his unique power generating device on Twitter. He said that the farmer spent just Rs 5000 to construct the water mill that generates electricity using the canal water and that he gets about 150 watts of power through it.

Check out the post here:

The former cricketer wrote that the only obstacle was that the water in the canal flows for only a few months. Laxman added that the farmer could generate electricity for his entire village if only he could get a continuous supply of water through the canal.

A user thanked Laxman for sharing the inspirational news, along with a request that Siddappa should be helped immediately.

Another user mentioned that the authorities should be ashamed of their act for not providing electricity to Siddappa.

Many others also shared Siddappa's story on social media:

Laxman’s tweet has been liked by more than 15,000 times and has garnered a lot of positive comments from the Twitterati.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...