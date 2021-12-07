Karnataka Farmer Lodges Police Complaint Against His Cows for Not Giving Milk

A farmer from Karnataka lodged a complaint with police against his four cows who were not giving milk despite being fed properly. The Deccan Herald reported that Ramaiah from Sidlipura village in Bhadravathi stated in his complaint that he takes four cows to farm fields for grazing every day from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm. “But they are not giving milk for the last four days. So, police must convince them to give milk," he said. The police told Deccan Herald that they tried to convince the farmer that such a complaint could not be registered, but he persisted, Meanwhile, the complaint went viral on social media.

While this was a story about a complaint against animals, writer Sudha Murthy showed her affection for her pet dog earlier in the day. In the video, Sudha and her sister are seen doing aarti of their dog Gopi on its birthday. Both the sisters are seen dutifully performing the rituals, lovingly caressing the dog and singing a happy birthday song. The-heart melting clip was showered with a lot of admiration and love from the users who remarked that the Murthy family is a blessing and there is a scarcity of finding new age families and such humble leaders in today’s world.

In another instance a few days ago, a goat ran away with government documents in Kanpur. In an unusual incident, a goat that entered the Chaubepur block office premises got hold of a few papers. Seeing this, a staffer at the office gave the goat a chase to retrieve the documents. A video of the incident is going viral in which the staffer is unable to get hold of the goat. In the viral video that was shared on Twitter by popular comedian Rajeev Nigam, a goat can be seen holding a few papers in its mouth. Seeing this, a man – a staff member as per the tweet caption – rushes to chase the goat in order to retrieve the papers. Conscious of the incident being filmed, the man slows down for a bit and the goat scores a lead, making him run to another corner of the office. The 22-second-long video ends before the chase comes to a conclusion and the goat seems to get away with the papers.

