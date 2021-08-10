Karnataka Foresters Pick Up Farming Tools to Help Locals With Paddy Plantation

Foresters from the Kali Tiger Reserve in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka are helping local farmer families in their fields in a wholesome gesture. Despite rains, 20 men from the Kumbarwada wildlife division of the Reserve helped the farmers for an entire day with their farming activities. According to the foresters, this is part of an outreach program to build strong relationships with the local community.

Many rare varieties of rice are grown in the step and open paddy fields in Jodia taluk which contribute immensely to the rice production in the state. With most of these farming lands located in tiger areas, sourcing labourers for work is quite difficult, moreover, with several families having small landholding, affording workers is tough.

Prasanna Bellad, Range Forest Officer, Kumbarwada Division told New Indian Express, “The families were unable to get labourers on time as most men are busy at their agricultural fields. We decided to help such families in plantation activities. We worked an entire day in the field spending time with these families. These men also help the department during fire seasons, hence it was a payback time."

This is not the only way that foresters help the locals. They arrange for the prizes during cricket tournaments, provide lunch during religious festivals as well as offer prizes to the best carts during the annual Ulavi fair in Joida taluk.

A farmer from Kalasai told New Indian Express, “It’s a great feeling to be helped by the forest department. During plantation and harvest seasons we go to work in different fields and owners of those fields in turn work at our land."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here