Karnataka Fruit Vendor Pays Rs 6.5 Lakh at Auction to Acquire 'Lucky' Temple Coconut

There’s no limitation in devotion and faith so when a Karnataka man got a chance to get his hands on a lucky coconut - part of offering to Lord Malingaraya at the 12-century temple in Chikkalaki village of Bagalkot district’s Jamakhandi- he did not mind paying a whopping Rs 6.5 lakhs for it. According to a report by The Times of India, the coconut was auctioned by the temple committee on the last day of Shravana as part of the Sri Beelaningeshwar fair. While the auction saw the participation of many devotees, no one came close to the bid quoted by Mahavir Harake- a fruit vendor from Vijaypura district.

Lord Malingaraya is considered to be a form of Shiva’s Nandi and this coconut kept in his ‘gadduge’ is the most sought after possession for his devotees. The coconut is considered to be divine and it is believed that it brings good luck for whoever gets it.

The temple committee has been auctioning the ‘gadduge’ coconut for a long time now but the biddings never crossed even Rs 10,000. However, things change drastically this year. While the bid started at Rs 1000 it soon crossed Rs 1 lakh after which a devotee offered Rs 3 lakh. The temple committee members were almost sure that the bid would end here as such a price was never offered before, but Mahavir had different plans. He doubled the price and quoted Rs 6.5 lakh to acquire the coconut.

The committee said that the funds earned by the coconut bid will be utilised in development of the temple and other religious works.

The winning bidder this year, Mahavir said that while may call his decision crazy and blind belief, it was a matter of devotion and faith for him. He also shared the reason behind this strong belief in Lord Malingaraya and added that when he was suffering from severe health issues and business loss, he prayed to the diety and things changed within a few months for him.

Mahavir said that he will keep the coconut in his home and worship it daily.

