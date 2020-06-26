Karnataka Girl, Born with One Hand, Stitches Masks for Students Appearing in Exams

Udupi: Born with one hand did not hinder 10-year-old girl from Karnataka's determination to help people amid the testing times of coronavirus pandemic. Sindhuri, a class 6 student from Udupi district, has been stitching masks for school students.

"It was the target of the scout and guide wings of the school to distribute one lakh masks to the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students. I stitched 15 masks. Initially, I was hesitant to stitch with one hand but my mother supported me," Sindhuri was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The masks were given to Class 12 students who were appearing for exams on Friday, the ANI reported.

Karnataka: Sindhuri, a 10-year old differently-abled girl from Udupi stitched face masks & distributed them to students appearing for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zii6zhHuKk — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Sindhuri's teachers say that she is dedicated student and a fast learner. She is a sixth standard student of Mount Rosary English Medium School at Santhekatte Kallianpur and is a scout and guide.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and shortage of masks, many people started community-level initiatives to make masks and other protective gear.

