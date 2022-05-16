Karnataka Government Opens Web Portal to Deliver Mangoes at Customer's Doorstep

Mango is considered the king of fruit and proves this point even further Karnataka government has brought in the good news. The government has opened a mango portal in order to sell different varieties of fruit to its customers. “Dear customers, We are pleased to announce the opening of Mango Portal from 16th May 2022. This year the mango season is delayed by a month but will continue till early Aug 2022,” read a note on the portal. The portal has started taking in orders for different varieties of the fruit. The website has been launched in collaboration with India Post, which will deliver the fruits to customers’ doorsteps.

The different variety of mangoes on the portal includes – Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Raspuri, Mallika, Himam Pasand and Kesar. KSMDMCL’s managing director CG Nagaraju, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “From the last two years both farmers and customers have benefited from this initiative.” This is not the first time that such an initiative has been taken. It also happened in 2020, amid the Covid-19 when fruitsvwere sourced from farmers in the Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts. KSMDMCL continued delivering mangoes through India Post in 2021 as well. The department now hopes for a good response in 2022.

Earlier in 2021, an ‘uncle’ from Mumbai helped an 11-year-old girl from Jamshedpur to pursue her dreams of buying a smartphone and pursuing online classes. Tulsi Kumari, who sells mangoes by the roadside, was left in shock when a certain Ameya Hete bought 12 mangoes from her worth Rs 1,20,000, paying Rs 10,000 for each mango. The money was transferred to her father Srimal Kumar’s account. News18 Lokmat Digital had reported on Kumari’s struggles with poverty. After learning about her fight against all the odds, the Mumbai businessman named Ameya Hete bought one dozen mangoes from her for Rs 1.2 lakh to help her buy a smartphone and continue with online classes. He has given Kumari a mobile phone worth Rs 13,000 and Internet recharge throughout the year thus ensuring that there would be no interruption in the education of the girl child.

