Karnataka Groom Runs away from His Wedding while Bride Ties Knot with a Guest

We have often heard of stories about a match made in heaven. Now, things went off track at a wedding where the groom fled from the venue.

What happened next will blow your mind. The bride took the vows with one of the guests present at the ceremony. The incident took place at a village in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

According to the report published by Bangalore Mirror, the groom named Naveen sneaked out from his own marriage after his girlfriend threatened him of consuming poison in front of the guests and ruin the wedding. Frightened by the threat, Naveen opted to skip his own marriage to see his girlfriend.

Naveen’s deed left everyone devastated including his wife-to-be, Sindhu, and her family. As the bride-to-be was inconsolable, her family members decided to find a groom among the guests present there and surprisingly, they have found a suitable one, who agreed to marry Sindhu.

A guest named Chandrappa who was witnessing the whole situation agreed to tie the nuptial knot with Sindhu. Both the family members happily agreed and blessed the couple. Chandrappa is a BMTC conductor by profession, the report added.

The report further stated that everything looked fine a day before the wedding as both Naveen and Sindhu enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities and posed for the shutter box.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s brother Ashok also tied the knot on the same venue.

This isn’t the first time that netizens have come across such an incident. Earlier, something similar happened in Karkala, Karnataka, where the groom fled from the wedding venue on the D-day.

According to a Daijiworld.com report, the groom had enjoyed all the prewedding rituals on the previous day. He was even present at the wedding venue till the morning of the wedding but disappeared from the place later. The groom’s family and friends also fled along with the groom.

The report further added that the groom was a management consultant in a multinational company and had also worked in America while the bride-to-be had done MBBS and MD. The reason behind the escaping of the groom was not known. The wedding was scheduled to take place on December 10