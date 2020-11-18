Karnataka IPS Officer Faces Backlash on Twitter for Saying Firecrackers Not a 'Hindu Tradition'

IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil came under backlash on social media after she wrote that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not a Hindu tradition. In a Facebook post on November 14, she had written there is no mention ofcrackers in epics and puranas.

"For those who cry victim that this is done to Hindus, well, crackers were not there during early and later Vedic

age; there's no mention of crackers in our epics and puranas. Crackers came in to this country with Europeans.

It is no core-tradition or custom related to Hinduism," Moudgil, IGP, Railways Bengaluru, had written on Facebook.

Several states had imposed partial and complete bans of firecrackers this Diwali in view of Covid-19 situation and air pollution. "Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can't for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers," she wrote. "Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers?"

She said that Bengaluru, like Delhi, being a landlocked city is worst hit by smoke and smog. Moudgil's comment did not go well with several netizens who argued that he statement was an attack on Hindu faith.

Our forefathers told us how to celebrate Diwali. Pls don't try to redefine it. Thankyou — यशस्वी सिंह (हिन्दू🚩)🇮🇳 (@yasS_333) November 14, 2020

Mam, the problem is not crackers, it's constant interfernece in Hindu religion by Govt & judiciary while at the same time they maintain silence on practice of other religion which are way more harmful. — PK (@Goldflake_Yadav) November 14, 2020

If there was clarity given while banning the crackers it would have been better n yes all Hindu festivals targeted n advised us on to how celebrate by leftist n liberals who know nothing abt thier own history! — Ninganagouda Patil (@ningurp) November 14, 2020

By baning crackers government clearly violated right to freedom , right to freedom of religion why so many restrictions on public. Citizens are not robots what government decides,to follow that.we are living in a democratic country has all rights to burn the crackers. — Laxmikant (@Laxmika59670539) November 14, 2020

No comments on your views but I feel that you post is factually incorrect. — Kokolorixx (@kokolorixx) November 14, 2020

Pollution is caused by crackers only...what about cars and vehicles and industrial....Did any govn or court restrict production or sale ?wake up Only during Hindu festival 🙏 — KONE (@kone_twts) November 15, 2020

Many state governments had announced ban on firecrackers in the run up to Diwali as air pollution could add to the worsening of Covid-19 situation. Yet, Delhi saw the worst AQI in four years this Diwali despite National Green Tribunal's ban on firecrackers.

However, cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai fared better on the AQI charts. Mumbai, in fact, witnessed noise pollution free Diwali after years.