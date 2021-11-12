Karnataka Community Bans Cake and Champagne at Weddings, No Beard for Groom

India is a land of vivid customs where each community or ethnic group follows its own traditions with pride and respect. With global influences, several customs are now modified or completely altered. This is the case with weddings as well. But, the Kodavas (residents of Kodagu, Karnataka: an ethnic group) have decided to slash the imported rituals from their traditional wedding ceremonies. Ponnampete Kodava Samaja and Virajapete Kodava Samaja – two organizations representing the Kodava or Coorgi community held a meeting this week to discuss the alterations in traditional wedding rituals of late. Nowadays, many wedding parties have a cake-cutting and champagne popping event as a part of celebration. The two Kodava samajas have decided to ban this from traditional Kodava weddings. Native Kodavas have welcomed this step while it has also sparked a lot of discussion.

Kodavas are basically a patrilineal ethno-linguistic group from Kodagu (Coorg/Madikeri) district of Karnataka. They are a group living in unity among themselves and are well known for sending the most number of young men to be recruited in Indian defence from Karnataka. They are also the only ones in India permitted to carry firearms without a license.

No more beard

Not just cake and champagne, there are more decisions on do’s and don’ts in a Kodava wedding that were taken. The bridegroom is not allowed to marry with a beard. As per the Kodava rituals, after getting engaged, the bridegroom isn’t allowed to shave until his wedding day. He has to be clean shaven on the wedding day and dress up.

One for the guests

The rules are not just for the groom or the celebrations. There is some for the guests as well. Women who come to bless the bride and groom post wedding, have to tie up their hair. If any lady is seen flaunting free hair and willing to go up the stage to bless the newlyweds, she won’t be permitted to do so. “Women in free hair is considered a bad omen. In Kodava traditions, women move around in free hair only in death ceremonies. So that can’t be allowed in weddings. Today’s youth are very fascinated by modern traditions that they want to incorporate all western rituals in our traditional weddings. Long beard is one such trend that we see the most these days," said a furious Rajeev Boppiah, President, Ponnampete Kodava Samaja.

“Cake-cutting and champagne popping are the customs of the British. It’s over 8 decades that the British left India, why are we following their rituals even to this day? Our culture will be sidelined if we continue theirs. So we must work together to preserve and cherish our traditions," said P Chondamma, a senior Kodava lady.

Not just the Ponnampete and Virajapete Kodava Samajas, these rules should be followed by other Kodava Samajas and in turn all Kodavas, opined the elders of the community.

