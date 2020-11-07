Karnataka Man Booked for Allegedly Sending Nude Photos to Over 200 Unknown Numbers

A Chitradurga district resident was booked by Karnataka police on Friday for allegedly sending obscene and explicit photos to over 200 people including 120 women.

O Ramakrishna had allegedly sent nude photos of himself to unsuspecting persons over a span of six months, reported The News Minute.

According to the report, the 54-year-old man would dial random numbers and if the phone rang, he would share nude photos to those numbers.

“There were at least 50 women from Challakere to whom he sent these pictures. The women were reluctant to come forward and file a complaint fearing stigma. He also asked several of the women to send their pictures to him,” the police was quoted as saying by TNM. During the interrogation, the man reportedly confessed to sending the explicit pictures.

The incident came to light after the brother of one of the alleged victims came forward to report to the cops following which many other women spoke out against the man. O Ramakrishna has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

Last month, a 28-year-old man was arrested from Tapi in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp.. Using technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Lad Ashish, a resident of Tapi in Gujarat, where he works as a sales executive in a car firm, they said.

The matter came to light on July 3 after a complaint was received at Hauz Khas police station from a woman who alleged that a man was sending her sexually explicit messages on her Whatsapp, police said. On her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code following which a probe was initiated, a police official said.

(With PTI inputs)