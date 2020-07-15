Karnataka Man Builds Camera-shaped House, Names His Kids 'Nikon, Canon and Epson'

A photography enthusiast from Belgaum in Karnataka has built a house shaped like a camera and has also named his children after well-known camera brands.

Photos of the house have gone viral on social media. According to reports, 49-year-old Ravi Hongal had been passionate about photography since he was a child. However, he decided to take his passion for the hobby one step further by building a house that resembles a camera. Brand names like Nikon and Canon are written on the house too.

According to ANI, Hongal has also named his children Nikon, Epson and Canon.

Karnataka: A photographer couple, Krupa Hongal&Ravi Hongal, has built a camera-shaped house in Belgaum. Krupa (pic3) says,"It's a dream come true. We also named our 3 children-Canon,Nikon&Epson." Ravi (pic4) says,"We borrowed money for it&also sold our previous house."(14.07.20) pic.twitter.com/8Mkh1JOUk1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The house, complete with lens, viewfinder, memory card and flash, has become a tourist attraction in the town with photos of the family going viral.