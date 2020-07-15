BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Karnataka Man Builds Camera-shaped House, Names His Kids 'Nikon, Canon and Epson'

Karnataka Man Builds Camera-shaped House, Names His Kids 'Nikon, Canon and Epson'

Photos of the camera-shaped house have gone viral on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Share this:

A photography enthusiast from Belgaum in Karnataka has built a house shaped like a camera and has also named his children after well-known camera brands.

Photos of the house have gone viral on social media. According to reports, 49-year-old Ravi Hongal had been passionate about photography since he was a child. However, he decided to take his passion for the hobby one step further by building a house that resembles a camera. Brand names like Nikon and Canon are written on the house too.

According to ANI, Hongal has also named his children Nikon, Epson and Canon.

The house, complete with lens, viewfinder, memory card and flash, has become a tourist attraction in the town with photos of the family going viral.

Next Story
Loading